OKLAHOMA CITY – After an 0-for-19 start, Paycom Center finally saw its first fan hit on the MidFirst Bank halfcourt shot to go home with $20,000.
It was that type of night for the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Oklahoma City Thunder as it had its most impressive win of the season by drumming a fully-healthy Boston Celtics, 150-117.
“I told them after the game, I want them to realize what got it going,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “Which was, we had a great practice yesterday, came into the game with great focus on both ends of the floor on what we had to do and that’s what allowed us to have fun tonight and we can’t lose sight of that.”
The Thunder set and tied several franchise records on a historic night as it scored a franchise-record 150 points on 58-of-98 shooting (59.2 percent).
The offensive outburst was highlighted when a franchise-record 48 point third quarter helped the Thunder reach 122 points in three quarters. By the fourth quarter, the Thunder held a season-high 37-point lead.
It was an evenly-distributed offensive outing as the Thunder tied a franchise with five 20-point scorers. Of the 10 players who played for the Thunder, seven scored at least 10 points.
Without Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey stepped in seamlessly and picked up the scoring slack as he scored a season-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting that included going 3-of-5 from outside. Lu Dort also scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 3-of-6 from three.
Despite the Celtics shooting well from the floor too – going 40-of-88 (45.5 percent) from the field – it’s hard to overcome a historic offensive performance like the Thunder had against them.
The Thunder will get to enjoy its most impressive win of the season only for a short period, as it gets ready to travel to Florida to take on fellow rebuilding Orlando Magic on Wednesday to complete the home-and-road back-to-back.
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s 33-point win.
Tre Mann & Isaiah Joe ball out
The bench backcourt did a great job at imitating Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe combined to score 42 points on 16-of-24 shooting that included going 8-of-15 from deep.
Individually, Mann finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Joe finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
This included an impressive Joe one-handed dunk that erupted the home crowd and gave the Thunder a 35-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
For Thunder fans, they were caught by surprise; for Joe’s teammate in Mann, it wasn’t a shock to see the three-point sniper jump up like that as he previously told him to start dunking balls instead of simply laying shots in.
“He’s a man of his word,” Mann joked.
Jalen Williams shows out
After failing to win the Rookie of the Month award for a second consecutive time, Jalen Williams is off to an impressive start for January.
Williams had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with 21 points on an efficient 10-of-18 shooting.
Williams was able to feast inside, going 8-of-9 near the rim. After being billed as a skillset player during the draft process, Williams’ athleticism and dunking ability has surprised fans.
“I don’t know what his 2K rating is for dunking, but it should be a 90-plus,” Mann joked.
No SGA
Daigneault dropped some surprising news before the game as he announced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would miss the game due to a non-COVID illness.
Daigneault explained that Gilgeous-Alexander went through pregame shootarounds before ultimately deciding he did not feel well enough to play against the Celtics.
With the Thunder playing on the road on Wednesday against the Magic, he was non-committal when asked if Gilgeous-Alexander would travel with the team to Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.