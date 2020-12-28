Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Rain showers, with increasing winds in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 37F. S winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.