The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded veteran stretch center Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Thunder acquires additional draft capital with the 31-year-old shooter’s relatively cheap salary. Muscala is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 3.3 attempts in 43 games this season.
Muscala has spent the last four seasons with the Thunder and has been a constant positive from outside, shooting 39.2 percent from three on 3.8 attempts during his tenure.
Off the court, Muscala had grown into a veteran presence for the Thunder's young players and a fan favorite.
Muscala has a $3.5 million salary this season with a $3.5 million team option next season, which will now be controlled by the Celtics.
Jackson – who previously played for the Thunder in the 2020-21 season – is on a one year, $2.1 million salary but could be waived to create a roster spot.
