The first NBA Summer League game for the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t have gone any better.
Chet Holmgren stole the show and grabbed the national spotlight for one evening with a game that showcased the reasons why he went No. 2 in the 2022 NBA draft.
The Thunder ended up blowing out the Utah Jazz, 98-77, in Salt Lake City. But for Thunder, the larger takeaway was Holmgren’s performance.
Here are four thoughts on the Thunder’s win Tuesday:
1. Holmgren dazzles right away
It cannot be overstated just how impressive Holmgren looked in his first (summer) game wearing a Thunder uniform, as the 7-foot-1 forward dominated on both ends of the court.
He made his presence felt right away. In nine first-quarter minutes, Holmgren recorded 13 points, three blocks, one assist, one steal and made 3-of-4 3-point attempts to lead the Thunder to a 28-9 advantage.
He finished with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Holmgren flashed his offensive versatility, scoring with dunks, off the dribble 3s and even a signature Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway jumper.
On the defensive side, Holmgren showed his rim-protecting skills that were highlighted throughout the draft process, as he finished with a game-high six blocks. The Jazz had no blocks total as a team.
One of the main concerns with Holmgren’s skinny frame is bigger opposing players taking advantage, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday.
2. Josh Giddey looks right at home
While Holmgren was the main story, the Thunder sophomore also overwhelmed the Jazz summer league team.
Giddey played his first game since late February and the hip injury that hampered him late in the year didn’t appear to bothered him. He finished with a 14-point, 11-assist double double and looked like he had a lot of fun playing alongside the Thunder’s rookies.
Giddey likely won’t play much the rest of the summer, but it was a positive sign to see the 19-year-old dominate with his elite playmaking abilities.
3. Jalen Williams shows offensive versatility
Jalen Williams showed off his scoring ability, finishing with 17 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting. The No. 12 pick was able to create his own offense while finishing off drives and layups around the rim.
Outside of Holmgren, Williams looked the most impressive out of the four rookies and his ability to score off of drives and finish in the paint with ease explains why his draft stock accelerated in the draft process.
4. Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng struggle
Aleksej Pokusevski, who is about to enter his third season, made his summer league debut and didn’t show much progress. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting, including a 1-of-5 shooting display from outside. The 20-year-old also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.
Next season will likely be a make-it-or-break-it season for Pokusevski as the team continues to get younger and add more talent. If Pokusevski doesn’t show any signs of consistent improvement and stagnates with his development, then the team could cut bait.
Dieng, the No. 11 pick, played like a player who is going to be another long-term project. Dieng finished with just 10 points on a poor 4-of-15 shooting performance. The misses weren’t necessarily discouraging, but he struggled to finish around the rim despite his 6-foot-10 grame and wasn’t able to create his own offense.
However, Dieng doesn’t appear to be timid when it comes to shooting the ball, so that aggression could pay dividends over time if his talent catches up with him.
The Thunder play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Memphis. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.