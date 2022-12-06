The Oklahoma City Thunder announced No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren underwent a successful second procedure on his surgically-repaired foot on Tuesday morning.
The surgery was done to remove hardware on the foot. Dr. David Porter performed the surgery at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Indiana.
Holmgren is expected to return by the 2023-24 regular season.
Holmgren initially suffered the Lisfranc injury in a Seattle Pro-Am game during the offseason. The 20-year-old underwent surgery to repair his right foot in August.
The Thunder selected Holmgren second overall in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga. In recent weeks, Holmgren was seen at the practice facility occasionally putting in some light shooting as he slowly shed his boot and crutches.
