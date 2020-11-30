Perhaps by the end of the coming NBA season the Oklahoma City Thunder will again be playing in front of capacity crowds inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. What’s clear now, however, is it begin the campaign playing in front of nobody.
That’s the plan, the organization made clear Monday, when it went back on its original plan, one that would have allowed for limited seating inside the 18,203-seat venue.
The decision was made clear via a press release under the headline “A Statement From the Oklahoma City Thunder.”
“For months, we have worked in close collaboration with Chesapeake Energy Arena, the City of Oklahoma City, local health officials, and the NBA to put into place thorough health and safety measures to allow for reduced seating capacity,” the statement read. “However, as we review ongoing and concerning trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma, we want to exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in our community.
“Therefore, the Thunder has made the decision to begin the season without fans in the arena. We will take all necessary steps to create a safe environment for those who will be in attendance for games as the upcoming season begins, including players, coaches, staff, media and broadcasters.”
Having even a few empty patches inside OKC's venue would count as a new experience for almost every player in the league. Beginning with the 2011-12 season, according to ESPN’s “NBA attendance report,” Oklahoma City has sold out every one of its regular-season games.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti, on a zoom call with media Monday afternoon, addressed the decision.
“It’s fair to say, that coming into this season, given everything that’s going on in the country relative to COVID, the effects it’s having on everybody, both locally and nationally, this is going to be a pretty unique season,” he said.
Presti went on the cast the decision to begin the season without fans as being in line with the Thunder’s role in the community at large, that putting fans “health and safety first is paramount.”.
“The Thunder stands for much more than what we do,” he said.
Though schedules for each NBA team have yet to be announced, the start date for a 72-game regular-season schedule has been, Dec. 22.
Oklahoma City will also play three preseason games, beginning with a 6 p.m. tip at San Antonio on Dec. 12, followed by two home dates, against the Chicago Bulls, on Dec. 16 and 18, each tipping off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.