The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold training camp for the next three weeks as the team prepares to start its 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 at Minnesota.
Until then, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and players will sporadically talk to the media following practice.
For the first day of training camp, Daigneault and Josh Giddey spoke about a range of topics that span from the best hair on the team to Bruce Springsteen. Here are a few notable topics discussed on Sept. 27’s journal entry:
• Daigneault on Ty Jerome sitting out training camp: The Thunder recently announced that point guard Ty Jerome will not participate in training camp as he and the team determine his next steps.
"That was a decision that came to where it is now between Sam and Ty's representation and this is the resolution that they landed on," Daigneault said. "Very grateful for Ty and his time here.
"We take a lot of pride not only in how our players develop while they're between our walls, but also in what they do after they leave. Not every player is going to play here forever, just the nature of the NBA. But we really, truly care about our guys… We want them to go on and have success.”
Giddey on Chip Engelland’s adjustments to his shot: The Thunder hired Engelland, a well-known shooting coach, during the offseason. Engelland has been working with Giddey in recent weeks.
“It's not a whole lot different to what it was last year. It's just a few minor changes. He didn’t come in and try to completely restructure my shot or anything new, just minor things. Just hand placement. I used to flick the ball with my thumb.”
Giddey on being named as the player with the best hair on the team by his teammates: “I feel a bit disrespected. They all have good hair. Jeremiah with the afro is nice as well. There are a lot of great hairstyles on this team… I might have to try something different.”
Daigneault on playing songs during practices: “Everybody picks two anthems. (Mine are) both (Bruce) Springsteen songs. Last year, there was one Springsteen song and there was not enough Springsteen so I doubled that this year. (My two songs were) Thunder Road and Badlands.”
