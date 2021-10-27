It wasn’t quite like his first return back to Oklahoma City in 2019, but Russell Westbrook still received a warm welcome from the Paycom Center crowd.
The former Thunder point guard made his second return to Oklahoma City on Wednesday since being traded by the Thunder, and it was his first appearance as a member of the Lakers. His first return came as a member of the Houston Rockets in Jan. 2020.
There was no tribute video, but he received a standing ovation from the crowd as he was announced in the starting lineup.
“I feel great,” Westbrook told reporters before Wednesday’s game. “It’s like home for me… All of the people there have been so great to me since Day 1, like family… it’s just like going home.”
With Lebron James nursing an ankle injury, Westbrook commanded the offense. He finished with his first triple-double as a Laker, recording 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. He also finished with 10 turnovers.
However, he was ejected from the game with just a few seconds left after taking exception to a late steal and dunk by Darius Bazley. Westbrook and Bazley exchanged words before he left the floor.
“We’re always showing these guys game situations, all the things that can come up in a game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We’ve got a young, growing group. In a perfect world, we’re probably running [the clock out]... [Bazley] stole the ball and I think he got lost in the moment. But if there’s anyone to blame on that one, it’s me.”
It wasn’t just a homecoming for Westbrook.
Former OU guard Austin Reaves made his first NBA appearance in Oklahoma City. Reaves was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers after going undrafted last summer.
Reaves entered the game late in the first quarter and finished with two points and two rebounds in 18 minutes of play.
Despite being undrafted, Reaves has made an early impact with the Lakers, playing in four of five contests. Reaves recorded a career-high 10 points in 30 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday.
• Limited playing time for Aleksej Pokusevski: The Thunder’s 2020 first-round pick didn’t play in the second half against the Lakers.
He finished with just seven minutes and didn’t attempt a shot in his limited play.
Pokusevski hasn’t played more than 18 minutes in a game this season, and last week Daigneault implied that the 19-year could spend some time with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, this season.
• Up Next: The Thunder hit the road to take on the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.