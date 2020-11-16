OKC Thunder: Paul, Schroder dealt, bounty of picks and players headed to Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder (17) talks with teammate Chris Paul (3) during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Bothy have reportedly been traded, Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul to the Phoenix Suns. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)