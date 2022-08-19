The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely endure another rebuilding season this upcoming 2022-23 campaign, so the odds of the team bringing back hardware are slim at best. Usually — outside of Rookie of the Year — the major NBA awards come with the caveat of team success.
The more successful a team is, the more national attention players receive, which leads to more recognition from voters. Considering the Thunder only have one nationally-televised game in the upcoming season, the team will likely receive little national media attention as a small-market rebuilding team.
However, surprises happen every year in the NBA. With that in mind, let’s take a look at which Thunder players and staff have the best chance to bring home each of the six major NBA awards in 2022-23.
MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
This is an easy one. Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the Thunder.
If Gilgeous-Alexander can replicate his post-All-Star break results from last season — when he averaged 30.4 points on 63.4 true shooting percentage, 7.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds — for the entirety of next season, then he’ll definitely receive some attention.
It’d be nearly impossible for an efficient 30-point scorer to not gain some mention in the MVP discussion – even if it’s for a bad team in a small market.
The only issue is Gilgeous-Alexander will need to average that over an 82-game stretch instead of just the 13 games he did after last season. Gilgeous-Alexander will also need to stay available for the majority of games, which he hasn’t done in the last two seasons, playing in just 91 out of a possible 154 games (59.1 percent). Since the turn of the century, only 2012 LeBron James played fewer than 63 games in a full 82-game season and still took home the MVP.
Rookie of the Year: Chet Holmgren
This is another easy one and is the most likely. The No. 2 pick in this year's NBA Draft will easily receive the opportunities on the floor to make a case for Rookie of the Year.
It also helps out that team success and market size don’t matter as much when it comes to this award. All Holmgren has to do is play well, and he'll have a case.
Coach of the Year: Mark Daigneault
This is a bit obvious, as the Thunder head coach prepares to enter his third season under the helm. Daigneault’s first two seasons haven’t been spectacular in terms of results — he's posted a 46-108 record (.299 win percentage) — but players have raved about the culture he’s established and is credited for the player development the young roster’s undergone the last two seasons.
If the Thunder exceed expectations in a major way, Daigneault will receive some votes considering last season's 24-win campaign.
Defensive Player of the Year: Lu Dort
While Holmgren could have a case considering his size and length, the favorite is Lu Dort. I ended up going with Dort because he is already known as a great perimeter defender around the league due to his 2020 NBA playoffs performance against James Harden in the NBA Bubble.
Dort developing into a legit offensive weapon over the last couple of seasons also helps, averaging career highs in points, three-pointers made and field goal percentage last season. Where the Thunder rank as a defensive team will also play a huge factor in this award.
Considering the Thunder ranked in the top eight in defensive rating before the All-Star break last season, a fully healthy team could gain a reputation as a stellar defensive team with Dort as the leader.
Sixth Man of the Year: Kenrich Williams
The Thunder have multiple options here. Over the past two seasons, the Thunder haven't had a traditional set-in-stone rotation, though rebuilding teams usually experiment with rotations as player development triumphs winning as the top priority.
With that said, I think Williams has the best shot. The 27-year-old has worked his way into a legitimate rotation player for the Thunder and a well-respected leader in the locker room. Despite being a key player, Williams has only started in 13 out of 115 games (11.3 percent of games).
The team likely envisions Williams in a bench role as he adds a boost to the team's second unit.
Of course, this is another award that depends a lot on team success. If the Thunder become one of the biggest surprises in the league as overachievers, Williams’ chances of getting Sixth Man of the Year talks jump.
Most Improved Player: Gilgeous-Alexander
Outside of Holmgren’s Rookie of the Year chances, this is the second-most likely scenario to materialize.
The Most Improved Player award really doesn’t take into account winning as much as other awards mentions on here, so this helps out Gilgeous-Alexander’s case if the Thunder finish with a bad record once again.
Like it was mentioned for his MVP case, if Gilgeous-Alexander can stay healthy and have a full season similar to what he had in the 13 games he played following the All-Star break, then the 24-year-old will definitely earn mentions to win his first NBA award in the fifth season of his career.
