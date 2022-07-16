Editor's note: The Transcript recently conducted a survey that asked Thunder fans to answer questions regarding recent moves and the team's future. The survey, consisting of 18 questions, was posted earlier this month on various social media forms including Twitter, Reddit and Facebook. 1,321 responses were recorded in a five-day window. This article gives background regarding a few of the questions that were asked, as well as quotes from fans who took the survey.
In a recent Thunder fan survey conducted by The Transcript that garnered 1,321 responses, the majority of Thunder fans who took it agreed that tanking is the only real solution for the team to return to contention.
Tanking is the act of purposely losing games by sitting out a team’s best players.
Out of 1,312 responses, 85% indicated they’d be willing to endure another losing season and tank games in April again if it meant maximizing the team’s odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Victor Wembanyama – the projected first overall pick in 2023 who’s being labeled as a generational prospect – likely adds extra motivation for the Thunder to make sure they receive top-three lottery odds.
“Not only could I stomach it, I hope for it,” fan Stephen Dolan said.
Over the past two seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder have entered a rebuild where the focus has shifted to player development over winning games. While that’s been the case, fans also believe an ulterior goal of tanking games and gaining high lottery odds have been an unspoken motivation for the team.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played in just 91 of 154 games (59.1 percent) the past two seasons and has missed the final weeks in both seasons. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey’s Rookie of the Year odds were shattered when he played just 54 games last season.
Although both players dealt with legitimate injuries – Gilgeous-Alexander with foot and ankle issues and Giddey with hip issues – some fans suggest the Thunder were overcautious with their injuries and the two young guards would’ve played more had the team been in playoff contention.
The entire premise of tanking is a controversial topic among fans and the NBA at large. Some argue teams should always look to compete, while others argue tanking and acquiring talented prospects with high lottery picks is the only solution for long-term success, especially for a small-market team like the Thunder.
While the 2022-23 season will likely be another rebuilding season focused on player development – 69.7 percent of respondents said positive player development is all that’s required to deem next season a successful campaign – it appears most of the fanbase believes the franchise is ready to turn the corner in the immediate future.
81 percent of respondents said that they believe the team will make the playoffs within two seasons. This means that many expect the Thunder to be a lottery team this season but return to the playoffs next season. A starting lineup consisting of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and a top 2023 draft pick could be competitive enough to potentially make the NBA Play-In Tournament.
“I think we could have had nearly 30 wins last season,” fan Warner West said. “I don’t expect us to make the playoffs this year, but I think next year we’ll definitely have internal improvement and the potential 2023 free agency push to make the playoffs.”
The strong belief for the franchise to go from a high-lottery odds team to a playoff contender in a matter of one offseason likely stems from the strong belief the fanbase has for Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
Presti is one of the longest-tenured NBA general managers, and he’s been at the Thunder’s helm since 2007. When asked about their confidence level in Presti’s ability to create another long-term contender, 71 percent of respondents said they have the utmost confidence he will steer the ship in the right direction eventually.
Presti says he doesn’t know when the team will be in contention again, but said when that day arrives, it will be a glorious one considering the franchise’s rebuilding efforts.
“I don't know when that's going to happen. I can't tell you. I really can't. I have no idea. But I can tell you that everyone here is going to be driving to the arena at some point going to a playoff game,” Presti said in his exit interview. “... And the people that have walked the path with everybody here are going to have a mind, body, [and] soul experience as a result of that, and that's what sports is about in a small market. That's what we're trying to accomplish as an organization.”