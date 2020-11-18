The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to have done some pre-draft dealing, adding a player, adding the rights to another player, sending off two players and adding two draft picks.
All of that is according to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who tweeted the terms of the deal Wednesday evening about two hours before the draft was to begin.
What the Thunder did was trade Danny Green — who they’d just picked up in the as-of-yet unannounced trade of Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers — and Terrance Ferguson to Philadelphia for several things:
• 13-year veteran Al Horford (11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4 assist last season for the 76ers).
• The NBA rights to 26-year-old Serbian Valilije Micic, considered one of the best professional point guards in Europe.
• A “lightly” protected 2025 first-round draft pick as well as the 34th selection in tonight’s draft.
Though the Lakers are expected to make one of the picks on Oklahoma City’s behalf, the deal gives the Thunder the Nos. 25, 28 and 34 selections in tonight’s draft.
It’s the 28th pick the Lakers will formally make, before that selection is officially packaged with Green, in the deal that’s sending Schroder to Los Angeles. And once that deal becomes official, so can the trade bringing Horford to Oklahoma City and Green and Ferguson to Philadelphia.
