The Oklahoma City Thunder improved its NBA Summer League record to 5-2 with a 90-82 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Thunder will play its final summer league game Saturday.
While the Thunder have played prominent young players like Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey for most of the summer, Friday’s game saw the Thunder empty their bench with undrafted rookies and players competing for roster spots.
With the Thunder failing to win by at least 26 points, the game marks the end of the team’s summer league championship aspirations. The summer league championship game is scheduled to be between the two teams with the best records, and while the Thunder is tied with the second-best record, it failed to gain the tiebreaker advantage.
Here are four observations from the Thunder’s win over the Warriors:
Holmgren out
No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out before the game as he wrapped up his Summer League tenure. In five games, Holmgren averaged 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks on 50 percent shooting and 42.1 percent from the 3-point line.
Ousmane Dieng breaks wrist
The Thunder announced Friday that rookie forward Ousmane Dieng suffered a slight chip fracture on his wrist that should be fully healed by the start of training camp. Dieng suffered the injury on Wednesday.
This is unfortunate news as Dieng started to gain some momentum in his last game as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shootin. The injury likely won’t affect his availability by the start of next season and sounds minor.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shows out
With a lot more offensive freedom due to the number of players out, Robinson-Earl had his best summer league game so far as he recorded a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Overall, Robinson-Earl quietly had a solid summer league, and he could be a contender to be a starter for the Thunder next season.
Other performances
Vit Krejci looked much more comfortable this game, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Krejci is one of the players on the roster who is fighting for his spot in training camp.
After playing just one minute total, undrafted rookie Jaden Shackelford showed off his scoring abilities with 12 points in 17 minutes. While an NBA roster spot is unlikely, earning a spot on the G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue roster is very possible for the undrafted Alabama rookie.
Eugene Omorruyi capped off his surprisingly good summer league with 11 points. The two-way player continues to use his size to his advantage when it comes to finishing around the rim.
Gabe Brown got hot in the fourth quarter as nine of his 12 points came during the final 10 minutes of the game, all on three-pointers. Overall, the undrafted Michigan rookie shot 4-of-12 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Other injuries
Tre Mann was ruled out for the game due to an ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Jalen Williams also suffered an apparent ankle injury Friday in the third quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. Williams was able to return to the game eventually and finished the game with 10 points and six assists.