OKLAHOMA CITY – Wednesday’s G League game was bittersweet for Oklahoma City Thunder fans Connor Neeley and Trevor Colbert.
The creation of the G League Ignite has given fans a chance to watch top draft prospects play against the G League affiliate of their NBA teams. Before, someone like Scoot Henderson would likely play for a blue-blood college program.
The Oklahoma City crowd benefitted from this on Monday night and Wednesday afternoon as projected top-two 2023 NBA Draft pick Scoot Henderson played against the Oklahoma City Blue at Paycom Center.
“It’s cool, he’s gonna be a star,” Neeley said. “He’s gonna be the second-overall pick. It’s awesome.”
In Wednesday’s contest, Henderson helped the Ignite beat the Blue with a 16-point fourth quarter, which included a perfect 7-of-7 from the field while hitting an array of difficult shots. The Ignite continued to feed Henderson the ball and he continued to grow the lead for a 110-95 win against the Blue.
After a slow three quarters, Henderson finished with 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. In three games against the Blue this season, Henderson has averaged 26 points on 55.8 percent shooting, five rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals.
Henderson showed why all 30 NBA fanbases are salivating over him.
“That’s dope,” Henderson said when asked about how it feels to be so highly coveted. “Appreciate the love, for real. It’s a dream to play in the league so wherever I get drafted, it’s a beauty. I appreciate the love from the fans and I’ll give them love back.”
The Oklahoma City Thunder would likely be happy with drafting either Henderson or Victor Wembanyama, the consensus No. 1 pick, in next year’s draft. However, that could be difficult than expected.
Before the season began, the Thunder were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, through 16 games the Thunder (7-9) sit at No. 12 in the Western Conference standings and four games out of last place.
As of now, the Thunder are closer to the first seed than they are to the worst record in the league.
The Thunder sits at 7-9 in large part due to the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.1 points on 53.4 percent shooting. The 24-year-old guard is playing like one of the league’s top guards this season.
If Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play at or near this level, it could be difficult for the Thunder to finish too high in the standings to secure a top draft pick. But adding a talent like Henderson could help the Thunder accelerate its rebuild.
The Thunder will have two first round picks in next year’s draft, one of which they can swap with the Los Angeles Clippers.
As Thunder general manager Sam Presti said, the Thunder can only do so much to control its future.
For now, fans like Neeley and Colbert are grateful that they were able to witness one of the most exciting draft prospects in recent memory.
“They get to come out and show their talent,” Colbert said. “It’s field trip day and the kids get to see something great and that’s awesome.”
