OKLAHOMA CITY — The Paycom Center crowd was as loud as its been this season as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walked to the charity stripe for a pair of free throws with 36 seconds to go.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) looking on their way to its fourth-straight win, the home crowd broke out in "MVP” chants for the 24-year-old.
He knocked them both down to seal the 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. He finished the game with 34 points on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. He also went 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
“It felt cool. It felt like a video game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game when asked the support from the crowd.
Here are four other thoughts from the Thunder’s win:
1. Josh Giddey struggles, sits late
Tuesday marked the return of Josh Giddey after a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Overall, Giddey finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting and 10 assists.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also made the interesting decision of sitting Giddey in the final eight minutes of the game. Daigneault explained the decision to sit Giddey during crunch time as a way to get more balance in the lineups as well as the team slowly works him back into rhythm.
"I was trying to get more balance in the units. It's gonna be different guys on different nights,” Daigneault said. “He's getting back into rhythm his first game back."
This isn’t the first time Daigneault has made unconventional decisions with his playing time as he sat Gilgeous-Alexander to start the second half in a game earlier this season due to him picking up four first-half fouls.
2. No more TNT
When the NBA 2022-23 regular season schedule was released, Thunder fans circled Nov. 1 on their calendar, as it was the first time their team would play on national television since the 2020 NBA playoffs.
Instead, the NBA rescinded the nationally-televised game with the season-ending injury to Chet Holmgren.
However, the Thunder and Magic produced an entertaining, back-and-forth game between young squads, eaturing No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.
When asked about the game being pulled from the national spotlight, Daigneault said he didn’t really care but that his team might and when that day comes, they’ll need to be ready for the brighter stage.
“When it happens, it’ll be great for the guys,” said Daigneault. “As we continue to ascend as a team, we’re going to have to deal with more and more of those (distractions).”
3. Thunder struggle on the boards
Tuesday’s game brought a matchup of two different starting lineups, with the Magic holding a significant height advantage. For the Magic, their shortest starter was Terrance Ross, who measures 6-foot-6. For the Thunder, their tallest starter was Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who measures at 6-foot-9.
The size advantage definitely went to the Magic and it showed on the glass as they out-rebounded the Thunder by 13.
4. Aleksej Pokusevski plays well
There were multiple moments in the game where it felt like Pokusevski was centimeters away from erupting the crowd. He never made the highlight play, but he did turn in a solid performance of 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Pokusevski even hit a late left-corner 3-pointer — a shot the Magic conceded to give the Thunder all night long — to give the Thunder the lead with a little over four minutes left.
“He’s gotten a lot better. I feel like he’s finding his role in the NBA,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.
