OKLAHOMA CITY — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon muscled his way to a driving layup attempt.
Aleksej Pokusevski’s lanky wingspan was able to reach the ball and deny the shot attempt. Two seconds later, Lu Dort bounce-passed to a trailing Darius Bazley for an easy dunk that gave the Oklahoma City Thunder the one-point lead with a little over 10 minutes left in the game.
The crowd erupted and it felt like the Thunder had all the momentum to win a fifth consecutive game.
The battle-tested Nuggets had other plans as they went on a 24-11 run to close the game for a 122-110 win over the Thunder on Thursday.
Outside shooting was the difference in the game as the Nuggets outscored the Thunder by 36 points just from the three-point line.
To start the game, the Nuggets opened up a quick 13-0 lead in the opening three minutes. Nine of those points came from beyond the arc on high-difficulty wing threes from Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
“They came out scorching hot,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said.
Here are four thoughts from the Thunder’s loss to the Nuggets:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues red-hot start
Despite the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another great performance.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on an efficient 13-of-17 shooting.
This marks Gilgeous-Alexander’s third consecutive 30-plus point performance and fifth in seven games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander entered franchise history, becoming only the third Thunder player to average at least 30 points in their first eight games of a season.
The other two? Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
What made Gilgeous-Alexander’s night even more impressive is that he didn’t attempt a single three-point attempt. All of his damage came inside the paint, on midrange attempts or from the free-throw line, where he went a perfect 11-of-11.
2. Daigneault continues to tinker with lineups
Once again, Daigneault had a different starting five on the court to open both halves.
To start the game, Daigneault started Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
To start the second half, Pokusevski and Robinson-Earl were replaced by Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala.
In previous games this season, Daigneault also decided to sit his star backcourt duo of Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey respectively in two different games.
3. Playing Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey together
Last game, Daigneault purposely staggered the minutes of Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey to give each of them time on the court with the other. In tonight’s game, however, the two played most of their minutes together.
Daigneault said a reason for that was to give Dort some more work with the second unit.
That was most notable late in the game when the Thunder started the fourth quarter with a two-point lead and had neither of his starting backcourt partners on the floor for the opening four minutes.
“It helped me get going offensively,” said Dort. “It was good. We’re just trying some new stuff to see how it goes.”
4. Nikola Jokic makes triple-double history
The Thunder and Nuggets continue to make triple-double history.
After Russell Westbrook infamously broke Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record in 2017 in Denver, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic broke the record for most triple-doubles recorded by a center on Thursday.
Wilt Chamberlain previously held the record at 78 career triple-doubles. Jokic collected his 79th one with a 15-point, 14-assist and 13-rebound performance against the Thunder.
