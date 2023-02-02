After a two-season drought, the Oklahoma City Thunder will once again be represented at the NBA All-Star game.
The NBA announced the 2023 All-Star reserves on Thursday, which included Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
This is Gilgeous-Alexander’s first career All-Star bid and the Thunder’s first All-Star since Chris Paul in 2020.
Though a testament to Gilgeous-Alexander’s season, it didn't come as a shock. The 24-year-old is having a career season, averaging 30.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 48 games.
“It would be an honor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on potentially being an All-Star for the first time on Dec. 21. “It’s something that I know I dream about, if not every kid in the world dreams about.”
Thanks in large part to Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension as a top player, the Thunder sit at 24-27 on the season and sit just 1.5 games back from the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Gilgeous-Alexander will be joined in Salt Lake City, Utah by Thunder teammates Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, who were both named to the Rising Stars roster earlier this week.
While Gilgeous-Alexander is a Western Conference All-Star reserve, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their respective teams prior to the game's tipoff.
The All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.