The first batch of fan All-Star voting was released on Thursday; Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth among Western Conference guards.
Gilgeous-Alexander ranks behind No. 3 guard Ja Morant, No. 2 guard Luka Doncic and No. 1 guard Stephen Curry. Gilgeous-Alexander is only 3,733 votes behind Morant.
The first round of voting results aren’t too shocking – Curry and Doncic are megastars and are enjoying phenomenal seasons while Morant has the name recognition. With that said, Gilgeous-Alexander has a real shot at surpassing Morant for the third-most West guard votes by the Jan. 21 deadline.
Fan voting only counts for All-Star starters and accounts for 50%. Media and players each account for 25% each to round out 100%. If Gilgeous-Alexander is not named as an All-Star starter, his hopes will rely on the 30 NBA head coaches to vote him in as a reserve.
The NBA has four upcoming days where a fan vote will count for three times its worth. Those days are Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. Fans with an NBA ID can submit one ballot daily on either the NBA app or the NBA website.
In 34 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points on 61.5 true shooting percentage, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. The 16-22 Thunder is two games back from the 10th seed.
"It would be an honor. It's something that I know I dream about," Gilgeous-Alexander said on Dec. 21 when asked about the possibility of being selected for his first All-Star game this season.
Among other Oklahoma-related NBA players, Former Sooner guards Trae Young and Austin Reaves also showed up on the first rounds of voting.
Reaves is No. 9 among Western Conference guards and Young is No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.