About 6 p.m Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder to have signed free agent Frank Jackson, who played in 120 games the last two seasons for New Orleans.
If you’re keeping score at home, that makes it 73 deals Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti has executed over the last 10 days or so, bringing the Thunder roster count to 193, or 194 if Serbian point guard Vasilijie Micic can be coaxed out of Europe.
Seems like it, anyway.
In fact, it would appear to be Presti's 11th deal since word broke Chris Paul had been dealt to Phoenix, along with Abdel Nader, for a quartet of Suns and another obligatory first-round draft pick.
As for that roster count, if you can call it that, it’s actually 27 players, vastly more than the 15 NBA contracts each team is allowed to carry.
How might that number get whittled down by a dozen?
To start with, eliminate most of the the draft picks and after-draft picks.
The 17th selection in the NBA draft, Aleksej Pokusevski, a Serb like Micic, being a first-rounder, will have a roster spot waiting for him.
Yet, neither Theo Maledon, the 34th section, nor Vit Krejci, the 37th selection, have any strong claim to a spot, despite the fact OKC made moves to secure their rights.
Nor do Josh Hall nor Omer Uurtseven, undrafted free agents the Thunder have reportedly signed the same way they signed Lu Dort after he went unchosen in last year’s draft.
Dort eventually landed a two-way contract that became a full NBA contract, an eventuality Hall and Yurtseven would be just fine with.
Then there’s Micic, who thus far has chosen to not try his luck in the NBA, but would almost surely be granted a roster spot if he really wanted one.
A 6-foot-6 point guard, one of the best backcourt players in Europe, Micic told talkbasket.net, “It’s not a dream [to go to the NBA] and if I go there, I want to be a part of a team that has a good system. I don’t want to just say ‘I’m in the NBA.’”
Discounting Maledon, Krejci, Hall, Yurtseven and Micic still leaves seven of 22 remaining players the Thunder can’t possibly carry.
Who are those 22?
Perhaps that came into better focus when the Thunder, Tuesday morning, issued a press release, making the huge deal that sent Steven Adams to New Orleans official, under the following headline.
“Thunder acquires George Hill, Zylan Cheatham, Josh Gray, Darius Miller, Kenrich Williams, one first and two second-round draft picks and a trade exception.”
That’s a headline.
Also, it’s just a small part of the picture.
Here’s a swing at a bigger picture, bound to include all 22 of the remaining names.
• The core: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luegentz Dort and Darius Bazley.
At the zenith of Oklahoma City’s next meteoric rise, presuming one occurs over the next seven seasons — the timeline of those 17 first-round draft picks the Thunder still have — anybody could be on or off the roster.
But if the Thunder are to rise in the short term, those three — a potential all-star in SGA, maybe the league’s best perimeter defender in Dort and a second-year player who surpassed rookie expectations in Bazley — will be the group that got it going.
• The holdovers: There are just two, explosive guard Hamidou Diallo and sharpshooting center Mike Muscala.
Both could be gone next season, but they should at least be in town opening night, OKC having picked up the option on Diallo’s contract for this season and Muscala having picked up his player option for the coming season on his.
• The vets: Fans who legitimately want the Thunder to be terrible, hoping to enter the 2020-2021 draft lottery, should want these guys gone, dealt for more future picks, even second-rounders.
Fans who’d rather OKC be competitive should want these players to stay for at least a season.
The quartet includes 13-year veteran center Al Horford, 16-year veteran wing Trevor Ariza, 12-year veteran guard George Hill and 6-6 wing and eight-year pro Darius Miller, who spent last season recovering from an Achilles rupture.
Should each stay, they’ll be OKC’s highest earners, ranging for Horford’s $27.5 million to Miller’s $7 million.
Whether they stay or not, the Thunder should have one of the league’s lighter payrolls.
• The pieces: Five names belong in this group and they’re second-year point guard Ty Jerome, the only player to come over in the Chris Paul deal yet to have been shipped elsewhere; third-year forward Kenrich Williams, who’s averaged better than 20 minutes when healthy the last two seasons for New Orleans; four-year vet Justin Jackson, a wing who’s played lots of ball for the Mavs; and T.J. Leaf, a forward who’s played three seasons in Indiana, yet never averaged more than 9 minutes; also Pokuseveski, the 17th pick, an 18-year-old 7-footer the Thunder traded up to get.
Williams is in the first season of a three-year contract, while the rest, but for Pokuseveski, are in the final guaranteed season of theirs
They may not have wished to be shipped to OKC, but most should hope to stay with a team bound to offer the opportunity to prove they belong in the league after the coming season.
• The rest: Six names remain and five have one year of guaranteed money remaining on their contracts: Zylan Cheatham, Isaiah Roby, Admiral Schofield, Vincent Poirier and Josh Gray.
Poirier, a center, though 27, has just 19 NBA games under his belt and is due $2.6 million. Of Schofield (forward), Roby (forward), Cheatham (forward) and Gray (guard), none are due to make even $2 million and none have played more than Schofield’s 33 games in the league, yet all are due a roster spot somewhere, even if it doesn’t turn out to be Oklahoma City.
Finally, there’s Frank Jackson — remember the first sentence of this column? — reportedly signed Tuesday, who played legit minutes the last two seasons in New Orleans.
• The verdict: Has any team ever had so many players on its hands so soon before the next season is to begin? Opening day, Dec. 22, is less than a month away.
At least seven of those last 22 names must go.
It could be some of the vets making real money, who might have value to another team, which could land OKC even more draft picks.
It could be from the last group of six, sold to other teams needing to fill their roster for cash, or traded for second-round draft picks nobody figures will amount to anything in the future anyway, also to fill other rosters. If it comes to it, some could be cut, paid and made free agents.
Trying to nail it all down is dizzying. Trying to guess what might happen entirely speculative. And the cast of characters could change tomorrow.
That's Thunder basketball.
For a few hours, at least.
