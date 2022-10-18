The Oklahoma City Thunder begins its 2022-23 regular season on the road in Minnesota on Wednesday.
The 82-game regular season gives the Thunder plenty of time to answer vital questions that affect the franchise both in the short term and long term. With that in mind, here are three questions the Thunder face heading into this season.
1. Will the guard pairing of Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander work?
The backcourt of the future hopes to play more minutes together than they did last season. Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey — arguably the Thunder's most important players this season — only played 931 minutes together last season.
The duo’s time together was cut short following the All-Star break, when Giddey played just one game before being shut down due to a hip injury. Gilgeous-Alexander also missed time during the season.
It was unfortunate for the Thunder, as both players were starting to gel together. That was apparent in a late-season game against the Phoenix Suns, when Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting and Giddey added 15 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
This came after Thunder coach Mark Daigneault publicly stated the team will experiment with Giddey being the primary on-ball facilitator, while Gilgeous-Alexander will be play more off the ball. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander making it known that having the ball less often is not his 'Plan A', he said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team’s performance, even if it requires some individual sacrifice.
With Gilgeous-Alexander on track to play the season opener against Minnesota, the Thunder are hopeful to have a full-season sample size with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey playing together.
2. Who will fill the Chet Holmgren vacuum?
When the Thunder lost the No. 2 overall pick to a season-ending injury a few weeks ago, they also lost a player that projected to be an important rotation piece.
The loss creates more opportunities for the rest of the roster. Likely candidates who could take advantage of the newfound opportunities include Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski.
Williams seems to be the more ready-now player, as the 21-year-old already looks like a rotation piece that can score on and off the ball using his size and skillset.
Mann appears to have grown since last season. Gaining 12 pounds over the offseason, the additional weight has served Mann well with driving to the rim.
Dieng and Pokusevski could see a significant increase in playing time at the forward spots. The former was likely heading toward spending time in the G League, while the latter is fighting to earn a second contract, which leads to the next big question of the season.
3. Which players will earn second contracts?
There are several players on the roster who are trying to gain a second contract with the Thunder. The two biggest names include Pokusevski and Darius Bazley.
Pokusevski is entering his third season and has one year left remaining on his rookie contract. The 20-year-old is eligible to sign a rookie extension next summer. That decision likely depends on how Pokusevski performs in his third season and if he can avoid a slow start like his first two seasons.
Bazley will enter restricted free agency next summer after the Thunder passed on extending the 22-year-old before the rookie extension deadline. The Thunder is known for rarely allowing young players they like to reach restricted free agency, so Bazley’s future with the team looks murky for now.
Others who will look to get a pay raise from the Thunder include two-way players Lindy Waters III and Eugene Omoruyi. Waters III is in the second year of his two-way deal and has expressed his desire to be converted to a multi-year contract.
Both players will be limited to 50 games this season under their two-way deals.
The future of the Thunder rests on the shoulders of the trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and Holmgren, but the team will be looking for other young players to show improvement.
While it won’t be franchise-altering if none of the four players mentioned receive a second contract, it would strengthen the depth and give fans hope that the Thunder can properly develop long-term projects.
