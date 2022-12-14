OKLAHOMA CITY — With 25.1 seconds left in the game, the Miami Heat had a chance to steal a game on the road.
Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro was given the ball to hit a potential game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a series of dribbles, Herro worked his way into the right side of the court and hit a 19-foot jumper on Aaron Wiggins with 5.1 seconds left.
The Thunder failed to respond back, falling 110-108.
The 3-point shot was once again the detriment for the Thunder.
After allowing the Dallas Mavericks to shoot 22-of-54 (40.7 percent) from 3 in a 121-114 loss on Monday, the Heat shot lights out from beyond the arc on Wednesday, shooting 24-of-56 (42.9 percent).
Herro led the way as he finished with 35 points, including 9-of-17 from three. Bam Adebayo added a double-double of 15 points and 13 assists.
For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the way with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Josh Giddey also finished with a near triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s 110-108 loss to the Heat:
1. Controversy ensues to end the game
There were a few judgment calls by the referees that the Thunder home crowd was not happy about.
Both happened on the final inbound pass by the Thunder with 4.2 seconds left as it trailed by two points.
The first happened when Gilgeous-Alexander caught the inbound pass and attempted a left baseline jump shot that missed. As he released the ball, Gilgeous-Alexander fell to the ground after a Caleb Martin contest.
Gilgeous-Alexander thought he was fouled, but there was no whistle.
“I thought I felt contact. I guess the refs didn’t think so,” he said after the game.
The next judgment call was another non-call for the Thunder.
After Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempt hit the side of the backboard, Giddey was able to catch the ball off a ricochet and attempted a reverse layup to tie the game. Giddey missed the layup and fell to the ground with Dewayne Dedmon’s hand on his back.
After a few seconds of confusion, the PA announcer announced the final score of the game and the crowd began to rain down boos on the officiating trio of Ed Malloy, Brent Barnaky and Leon Woods.
When asked about them, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault refused to assign any blame on the veteran group.
“In all honesty, Ed, Brent, Leon — those guys have done (over) 3,000 career games and have done 175 playoff games. We do not get crews like that. That's probably the most experienced, seasoned, trustworthy crew that we've had all year. It's one of the most trustworthy crews and experienced crews that we've had in two years.
“I'm not going to complain about them one bit because we'll take a crew of that experience level, we'll take every night. We'll take them again Friday. We'll take them again Saturday. They're always going to miss plays, but you can't replace having a steady hand on the game. I appreciate that — especially the last couple of years. I hope they're here again Friday.”
2. Darius Bazley gets the start
The Thunder is extremely thin at the wing position.
On Wednesday, they were without Kenrich Williams as he deals with a knee sprain, Ousmane Dieng, as he is on G League assignment and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — who will be week-to-week with an ankle sprain.
With the lack of options, the Thunder gave Darius Bazley his first start of the season. In 31 minutes, Bazley finished with 12 points and five rebounds and was a plus-13.
3. Heat retro look
The Heat decided to come to Oklahoma City in style.
It decided to wear its black jersey with 'Heat' instead of 'Miami' in the front, in remembrance of the 2012 NBA Finals.
The Heat wore the jersey during its Game 2 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City more than a decade ago.
Since then, the black Heat jersey has been changed to 'Miami' instead of 'Heat.' But the Heat made an exception for its lone visit to OKC this season.
