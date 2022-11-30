OKLAHOMA CITY – With 47 seconds left in the game, Jalen Williams killed time before utilizing a Tre Mann screen to drain a 10-foot pullup jumper that essentially sealed the 20-point comeback win for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the San Antonio Spurs.
An hour earlier, it was hard to imagine the Thunder being in the position to win this game with relative ease against the rebuilding Spurs, who were 1-13 in their last 14 games entering Wednesday.
As late as the third quarter, the Thunder trailed the Spurs by double-digits. Things were not looking promising for the Thunder.
The Williams’ bucket gave the Thunder a four-point lead in a 119-111 win. It was the perfect way to end Williams’ best game of his rookie campaign thus far.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, the Thunder needed others to step up in his absence and that’s what the lottery-picked rookie did. In 33 minutes, Williams scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting.
“I don’t really view myself as being a rookie,” Williams said when asked about avoiding being nervous in clutch moments. “Just kind of going out there and playing.”
Here are three thoughts on the Thunder’s eight-point win that snapped its two-game losing streak.
Defense clamps up in the second half
The Spurs, who entered the game on an eight-game losing streak, were shorthanded. Only nine Spurs players played at least eight minutes in this game. Entering the game, the Spurs ranked 29th in the league in offensive rating at 108 points scored per 100 possessions.
Which makes the first half even more puzzling.
In the opening two quarters, the Spurs scored 77 points on 27-of-42 (64.3 percent) shooting and went 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from outside.
The usually-inept Spurs were getting whatever shot they wanted against the Thunder.
The second half was a different story though, as the Spurs were held to 34 points on 14-of-50 (28 percent) shooting and 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from outside. The 34 points were a season-low held by the Thunder.
“We just had way more of a care factor and we were way tougher,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said when asked about the difference in halves. “Shut the paint off. Shut the glass off. Contested everything.”
Darius Bazley's second-half heroics
10 of the 11 active Thunder players logged in minutes in the first half. The only one who didn’t was Darius Bazley. Which has been the theme in his fourth season as he is averaging a career-low 15.7 minutes this year.
That changed in the second half.
Bazley was a game-high plus-14 in 14 second-half minutes. While he only finished with one point and three rebounds, Bazley’s defensive impact was felt in the second half.
“I credit him. He stayed ready,” Daigneault said. “He did a great job. He gave us a huge lift.”
SGA update
Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out before the game dealing with a left hip contusion. Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday after he bit on a pump fake and landed loudly.
Before the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was on the court and taking flat-footed shots. With the Thunder not playing again until Saturday, Dec. 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he will have three days to get ready.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was very complimentary about Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about him before the game, saying he leads the league in 30-point games for a reason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.