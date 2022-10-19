The game script was a familiar one for Oklahoma City in its season-opening loss to Minnesota.
The Thunder trailed early but were able to make a run in the middle of the game to make things interesting, as they used a 27-5 third-quarter run to help juice its comeback attempt against the Timberwolves.
However, they came up just short, falling 115-108 in Minnesota.
Here are four takeaways from the Thunder’s Game 1 loss.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays well despite missing preseason
Prior to the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault surprisingly announced that Gilgeous-Alexander would play after missing the entire preseason with an MCL sprain.
After the Thunder originally announced the injury in late September, it was widely presumed Gilgeous-Alexander would miss some time at the beginning of the regular season.
Instead, the 24-year-old was able to play and led the Thunder offensively, scoring a game-high 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting.
While the outside shot didn’t fall — he shot 2-of-6 from 3, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to slither his way around the rim against the big front court duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as he shot an efficient 9-of-13 inside the paint.
2. Thunder rookies Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams make NBA debuts
Dieng played for nine minutes and is still looking to make his first pro bucket as he shot 0-for-3. Williams, on the other hand, looked impressive in his six-minute cameo as he scored five points.
Williams’ NBA debut was cut short after he was elbowed by Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels on a dunk attempt. The Thunder ruled Williams’ injury as a right eye injury.
Second-round rookie Jaylin Williams suited up by did not play.
3. Thunder struggle in crunch time
With the Thunder trailing by two points in the final 4:05 of the game, the young squad proceeded to shoot 3-of-11, missing their first eight shots. In total, the Thunder only managed to score five points in the final four minutes.
Aleksej Pokusevski — who was given the starting nod after an impressive preseason — struggled during that stretch, missing four consecutive shots for the Thunder.
The Thunder’s youth certainly showed late in their first meaningful game in months, and it ultimately cost the team a chance to start its season 1-0.
4. Eugene Omoruyi continues to impress
When the Thunder did not activate Lindy Waters III, it was a bit surprising. That meant they chose Eugene Omoruyi over his two-way counterpart.
The move paid off for the Thunder, as Omoruyi finished with a team-high plus-minus of 13 in 15 minutes. The 25-year-old scored four points and grabbed four rebounds.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound player gave the Thunder size against Gobert and Towns.
Up next: The Thunder will have two days off before another road game against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. Saturday.
