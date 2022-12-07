Riding a three-game winning streak, Wednesday’s highly-anticipated match against Memphis felt like the Thunder’s chance to make a statement.
Both teams are on similar trajectories with their young core, though the Grizzlies has more experience. Since drafting Ja Morant second overall in 2019, the Grizzlies have gone to the playoffs in two of his three seasons.
The same can’t be said about the Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who only made the playoffs once in his first season with the team and has been in the lottery the last two years.
But as tip-off drew closer, the excitement surrounding this game slowly fizzled out.
It first started when Kenrich Williams was ruled out due to a knee sprain. Then the Thunder announced that lottery pick Ousmane Dieng had been reassigned to the Oklahoma City Blue once again. Then Lu Dort was ruled out with a left knee contusion.
That left the Thunder with only 12 players in a 123-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies focused on stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 26 points but shot just 4-of-14 from the field. He did make 17-of-19 from the free-throw line, which marked career highs in both makes and attempts.
Here are three thoughts from the Thunder’s 123-102 loss to the Grizzlies:
1. Keeping it interesting
Despite the poor offensive showing, the Thunder remained competitive until the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies pulled away by outscoring the Thunder by 14 points in the final frame.
Entering the third quarter, it was a seven-point game.
How did the Thunder keep it within range? Threes and free throws.
While the Thunder shot 20-of-54 (37 percent) on 2-pointers, their hot outside shooting and ability to draw shooting fouls kept them in the game. From outside, the Thunder shot 14-of-38 (36.8 percent) and went 20-of-23 (87 percent) from the free-throw line.
Those two areas accounted for 62 of its 102 points.
2. Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi plays well
At the 6:54 mark of the first quarter, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault made a surprising choice for the first player off the bench.
With the Thunder undermanned, the two-way player was given an opportunity to play at least 24 minutes for the first time since Nov. 11.
He took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Omoruyi also recorded three steals and dished out two assists.
When matched up against the former Thunder center Steven Adams, Omoruyi did not back down and was physical with him.
3. No Darius Bazley
Despite the Thunder’s lack of depth, Darius Bazley didn’t play against the Grizzlies for the second straight game.
The fourth-year wing’s absence was due to a coach’s decision.
While Daigneault has said multiple times this season that his rotation is volatile, Bazley being the only active player to not step on the court stands out.
Bazley is averaging a career-low 15.6 minutes this season. Considering he’ll be a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, his future with the Thunder feels uncertain.
