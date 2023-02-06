It appears the Golden State Warriors have the Oklahoma City Thunder’s number.
A lot’s changed over the years, but that hasn’t.
That continued on Monday as the Warriors blew out the Thunder, 141-114.
The Thunder are now 0-8 against the Warriors in the last three seasons.
The Warriors dominated in the middle quarters and outscored the Thunder, 73-48, to blow this game open and make the fourth quarter essentially garbage time.
Just like it was the case in their win last Monday in OKC, the Warriors rushed the Thunder with a high-paced offense that included a barrage of threes.
The Warriors shot a season-high 26-of-50 (52 percent) from three with Klay Thompson leading the way.
The notorious Thunder killer scored 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 shooting from three. This included 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 9-of-13 shooting from three in the first three quarters.
Despite just 2.5 games separating the two teams in the standings, the years of difference in experience and talent have shown in both matchups this season between the young Thunder and the accomplished Warriors.
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s 27-point loss.
Thunder open strong, finish weak
The Thunder essentially played the same game they had against the Warriors last week in reverse.
In last Monday’s loss, the Thunder outscored the Warriors by 10 points in the last three quarters but were outscored by 18 points in the first quarter.
In tonight’s loss, the Thunder were outscored by the Warriors by 33 points in the last three quarters but outscored them by six points in the first quarter.
Following their last matchup, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault compared the Warriors to the boogeyman for the Thunder – stating that once they opened the closet and saw nothing there, the Thunder went back to playing their brand of basketball after a slow first quarter.
It looks like the boogeyman reemerged in OKC’s closet following the opening 12 minutes tonight.
No Steph, window open for SGA to be All-Star starter?
On Sunday, the Warriors announced that Steph Curry would miss multiple weeks with a lower leg injury.
Which means that Curry’s All-Star starting spot is up for grabs with likely replacement candidates being Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.
Considering Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best scorers in the league this season, being top-four in both total points and points per game, the starting spot should likely go to him.
In reality though, Morant will likely get the spot as he beat Gilgeous-Alexander in fan votes, media votes and player votes in the All-Star voting results.
Alas, perhaps a strong finish to the pre-All-Star break portion of the season could swing the odds in Gilgeous-Alexander’s favor.
It’ll especially be needed after this game, where Gilgeous-Alexander finished with just 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
LeBron watch commences
The Thunder will get the chance to wash this ugly loss quickly as they get set to play the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The Thunder will play their second game of the season on TNT as they face the Los Angeles Lakers due to LeBron James itching closer to history.
James is 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record, something that could realistically happen against the Thunder.
In 34 career games, James averages 28.1 points against the Thunder.
Although, in order for the Thunder to be a part of history, James has to play – which is up in the air as he is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.
