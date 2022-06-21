With the 2022 NBA draft Thursday, all signs point towards the Oklahoma City Thunder selecting Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick.
If selected with such a high pick, Holmgren could be calling Oklahoma City his home for the next several years as he joins the team’s young core of guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
While a lot can happen between now and draft night, let’s take a look at Holmgren’s journey from his time as a student in a Minnesota private school to the presumed No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft:
Early life
Holmgren was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Holmgren’s father, fellow seven-footer David Holmgren, was a former college basketball player at Minnesota in the ‘80s and was an early influence on Chet’s development.
Holmgren transferred to Minnehaha Academy, a private school, and played basketball there alongside future Gonzaga teammate Jalen Suggs. Between eighth and ninth grade, Holmgren grew eight inches and measured in at 6-foot-10. Holmgren eventually grew a couple more inches to his current listed height of 7-foot.
Holmgren dominated high school basketball during his four years at Minnehaha Academy before being classified as the top high school recruit in the 2021 class by ESPN and a consensus five-star talent.
Fielding several offers from schools, Holmgren committed to Gonzaga, the same school his former teammate Suggs played at for one season.
Time at Gonzaga
Holmgren ensured he’d be a one-and-done prospect this season, cementing himself as a top player on one of the best teams in the country. In 32 games, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks on 60.7 percent shooting. From the outside, Holmgren shot 39 percent on over three 3-point attempts per game.
Gonzaga finished the regular season with a 28-4 record and the No. 1- ranked team in the AP Poll. Gonzaga’s season came to an end in the Sweet 16 as they lost to Arkansas.
Holmgren declared for the draft on April 21, thus beginning the two-month-long draft process for the 20-year-old.
NBA Draft
Throughout the draft process, Holmgren has been viewed as a consensus top-three pick along with Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.
Holmgren has certainly carried himself as a top-three pick, reportedly only working out for the Orlando Magic and Thunder, who own the top two picks in the draft, respectively.
When asked about the possibility of playing with the Thunder during his pre-draft media availability, Holmgren stated his excitement about teaming up with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey.
“I feel like I could fit in with almost anybody,” Holmgren said. “I feel like I'm somebody who highlights other players' skills as well as finds where to fit in with my skills. I feel like I have a wide variety of skills that compare well with anybody, especially a point guard like Josh Giddey, who has great vision, knows how to get into the teeth of defense and distribute the ball. [It] makes life easy for me being a lob threat, as well as being able to open up the floor for him, as well spacing the floor, things like that.
“And then, with Shai, he doesn't really need any help from anybody. He's a hell of a player. He [can] get to wherever he wants to on the floor and make things happen on his own. In terms of spacing the floor and figuring out where to fit in with those guys [and] what they'd like to do and how to compare, I feel like that'd be an easy transition.”
How he fits
Some draft experts have expressed concern about his skinny frame. Measuring in at 7-foot tall and 194 pounds, there are some concerns about matching the physicality of the NBA and how his body will hold up playing a rigorous 82-game schedule.
However, there’s optimism that Holmgren could develop as he progresses in his NBA career. Also, his fits the prototype of a modern day NBA big man.
Holmgren has the skill set of a point guard while having the body of a long and lengthy center. Holmgren can handle and shoot the ball well for someone his size, which would help him fit alongside Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Holmgren’s elite length and wingspan also help him rebound and block shots on defense.
“I put a lot of work into my body but also my physical tools,” Holmgren said. “I've been blessed with certain tools that you can't really work on [and] can't really teach, but my lateral movement and [moving] my feet is definitely something I've put a lot of emphasis on working on. And I feel like I can hold my own for sure [defensively] away from the rim as well as next to it”
While Holmgren is seen as a risky pick, his ceiling is as high as anyone in the draft. But nobody is more confident in their potential than Holmgren.
“At the end of the day, it's gonna be a complete blessing to have an NBA jersey and put that hat on [during] draft night,” Holmgren said. “No matter where it is, I'm going to lace my shoes up and get to work as soon as I touch down in the city.”