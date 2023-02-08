NBA trade season is heating up.
Although it should be an exciting frenzy around the league, as many deadlines are, there may not be much to expect from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder, currently 26-28 on the season, are focusing on player development but still outperforming their expectations. The youngest roster in the league is just half a game back from the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which would put them in the NBA's Play-In tournament.
Considering the Thunder have the third-easiest strength of schedule remaining, it's plausible the Thunder could sneak their way into the postseason.
With that said, let’s take a look at all 15 Thunder players and their odds of being traded by the deadline at 2 p.m. Thursday:
No chance
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Chet Holmgren belong in this category.
All of these are pretty self-explanatory.
Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying the best season of his career and earned his first All-Star bid last week. He's under contract for the next four seasons and is the Thunder's franchise player.
A tier below Gilgeous-Alexander is Giddey, Williams and Holmgren. All three were lottery picks selected in the last two draft classes, with Giddey and Williams playing huge roles in OKC’s success this season. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, is expected to play a huge role in the immediate future once he recovers from his leg injury.
The Thunder gave up significant draft capital – three future first-round picks – to acquire Dieng and they aren’t giving up on him without first finding out how good the 19-year-old can be.
Very unlikely
Kenrich Williams and Lugentz Dort belong here.
Both Williams and Dort signed reasonable long-term extensions with the Thunder this past offseason, so a trade isn’t going to happen unless the franchise is blown away by an offer headlined by multiple draft picks or a young player they really like.
Williams also stated multiple times over the last couple of years how much he loves being in Oklahoma City and how he wants to retire with the Thunder. He's also been a steady rotation player this season, averaging 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting from the field.
Dort is a beloved member of the locker room and OKC’s best perimeter defender.
Neither of them will be moved by Thursday, although that doesn’t eliminate that possibility down the road.
For the right price
This would apply to Isaiah Joe, Mike Muscala, Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann, Jaylin Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski.
This group of players is a nice group who’ve contributed to the Thunder’s success, but none of them are untouchable.
The Thunder are going to run into a roster logjam soon – especially with adding another draft class this upcoming offseason – and some players in this group could get lost in the shuffle.
After being a late training camp addition, Joe has played his way into a rotation spot. Joe would likely command the best package among the bunch of players due to his elite shooting numbers and cheap contract.
The same argument could be made for Muscala, but to a lesser degree.
Open for business
Darius Bazley is the easiest candidate for a trade.
After playing consistent bench minutes during his first three seasons, Bazley's had a tough time cracking the rotation this season. He's played in 36 of 54 games this season, averaging 5.4 points per game.
With Bazley entering restricted free agency this summer, it’s likely only a matter of time before he plays for a new team.
Even though his future with the Thunder is likely limited, Bazley can still contribute to other teams who need a wing defender.
