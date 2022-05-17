Before the NBA Draft Lottery began Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti was asked why he chose former player Nick Collison to represent the team.
“He guaranteed a successful evening,” Presti said with a smile. “It only cost me a statue [of him]. I said that’s fine, but the statue won’t be of you playing, it’ll be of you holding up a [lottery] card.”
It’s hard to ignore the way the results played out, as the Thunder ended the night with more success in the lottery than they’ve had in over a decade.
The ping-pong balls bounced the Thunder's way, giving the team the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft next month.
It marks the highest selection for the team since the team drafted Kevin Durant at No. 2 in 2007, when the team was still the Seattle SuperSonics. It’s also the first top-five pick for the Thunder since selecting James Harden at No. 3 in 2009.
After finishing this season with a 24-58 record, the fourth-worst record in the league, the Thunder entered the draft lottery with the fourth-best odds (12.5 percent) of securing the No. 1 pick. It’s the same odds the Thunder had for last year’s lottery, when they ended up with the No. 6 pick and selected Australian point guard Josh Giddey.
That’s not all. In addition to the No. 2 pick, the Thunder also nabbed the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft from the Los Angeles Clippers via the Paul George trade in 2019.
While Presti didn’t speak to the media after the draft lottery, he made sure to point out that the Thunder hasn't had many opportunities at the top of the draft.
“I do think it's worth noting that since the last time we drafted in the top five, that’s 2009, 80 percent of the league has drafted in the top five,” Presti said. “And beyond that, half of the league has drafted twice in the top five, and one-third of the league has drafted three times in that span and I believe one team's drafted eight times in the top five since that point in time.
“So it gives you an idea of just how often teams are in that position across the league, and in some cases, it's very beneficial. In other cases, it doesn't work out quite as well as the data would make you think. But it affects every team differently.”
In this case, things worked out pretty well.
Most draft experts believe the upcoming 2022 rookie class has potential to be one of the best in NBA history. Three players are vying to be the No. 1 pick: Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr.
The Thunder will almost certainly end up drafting one of them. However, Presti made it clear before the lottery that the team will conduct its own research.
“Our rating systems and our rankings are never consensus-oriented,” Presti said. “So what we think and how we have players grouped or rated, I would actually be disappointed if it was consensus-oriented because I want us to have a very independent thought on how we look at the players.”
Either way, the Thunder will likely end up with a forward to pair with guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, giving the Thunder’s rebuild a jolt of momentum.