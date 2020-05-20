This year's Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games and summer coaches clinic were nixed Wednesday.
The OCA voted to cancel the events for the first time in the organization's history during a Board of Directors meeting. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted the OCA's decision.
“It’s a tough decision," said OCA executive director Milt Bassett. "… We cannot take a chance of having one kid or one coach getting sick just because we wanted to have the All-State game.”
Bassett said the OCA will still purchase rings for this year's All-State honorees and the organization is considering producing a commemorative program.
The All-State games, originally scheduled for July 25-31, and the coaches clinic congregates thousands of coaches and players from across the state in Tulsa. The OCA deemed the events' high attendance was too much of a risk.
"It's not worth the gamble, fearing for someone's life or illness," Bassett said, "so we had to do it."
The summer high school sports staples will return to Oral Roberts University next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.