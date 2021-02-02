It appears one of Oklahoma’s most prolific defenders the previous three football seasons, Brendan Radley-Hiles, will not be returning or the 2021 season.
A defensive back, Radley-Hiles is not leaving for the NFL draft. Instead, according to Rivals.com, he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Rivals broke the news under its NCAA transfer portal-specific Twitter handle @RivalsPortal.
Radley-Hiles made Sooner headlines even before stepping on campus, becoming the rare five-star defensive recruit to commit and eventually sign with OU coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2018.
Once at OU, he never lacked for playing time, but was often the subject of great debate by Sooners fans or his effectiveness, judgment or lack thereof.
In three seasons, Radley-Hiles played in 35 games and made 115 tackles, 74 of them solos. Additionally, he intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.
This past season, Radley-Hiles famously incurred a personal foul for taunting Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner in the Sooners’ 41-13 Bedlam rout.
In its aftermath, OU head coach Lincoln Riley didn’t defend the play, but strongly defended Radley-Hiles as perhaps the best teammate on the Sooner roster.
“I don’t know that we have a bigger team player on this team that guy … He brings more to this than what the people on the outside realize,” said Riley, who added “He makes us better all the time and we will be a worse program the day he’s not here.”
Though he has played three seasons, Radley-Hiles has two years of eligibility remaining, given the NCAA’s blessing of an extra year of eligibility for all players due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If Riley’s sentiment and Rivals’ reporting is correct, the Sooners will be playing catch-up in their defensive backfield beginning now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.