With Oklahoma in the midst of a seven-game conference skid, speculation has increased regarding Porter Moser's future as the program's head coach.
Multiple reports surfaced last week indicating Moser had interest in pursuing the head coaching position at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish announced last month that Mike Brey, the program's head coach, will step down at the end of this season.
Moser, currently in his second season with the Sooners, emphatically denied the reports of his interest in Notre Dame during his media availability on Monday.
"I’m a Catholic kid from Chicago," Moser said. "We had a lot of success in the Chicago area with that. I have a lot of respect for that university.
"With that said, I have no interest. I’ve not pursued it, nor do I have any interest. Oklahoma is my home. The Sooners are my home."
Moser, an Illinois native, was hired at OU in 2021 after a 10-year stint with Loyola Chicago. He posted a 109-107 record with the Ramblers and led them to the NCAA Tournament berth in 2018, the program's first since 1985.
That season, the Ramblers made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 1963.
The Sooners hired Moser to a six-year contract that runs through 2027 worth $2.8 million in total annual compensation. However, the Sooners have struggled during Moser's tenure, posting an overall record of 31-25.
In his first season with the team, the Sooners posted a 19-17 record (7-11 Big 12) and narrowly missed a NCAA Tournament berth, instead hosting two games of the National Invitational Tournament.
The Sooners are on pace to miss the NCAA Tournament again in Moser's second season. Their 23-point home loss to No. 5 Kansas last Saturday dropped the team to 12-13 on the season, and they currently sit in last place in the Big 12 standings.
With the Sooners struggling, and Notre Dame situated around 100 miles east of Loyola Chicago, Moser continues to be linked to the Fighting Irish. However, Moser said he hasn't wavered in his commitment to building the program.
"I’m so committed," Moser said. "I’m home. This place means a lot to me, the people here, the fan base. I’ve spent so much time with the student body, the fan base. So, no, I don’t [have interest].
"Of course, everywhere you go, you’re going to have people talking. I know that. There is nothing that can be said to me [to stop] me from my vision and my passion of where I want to go and how I want to look at building this program and winning here. There is nobody who wants to win more than my staff and I. This place – I believe the people here are so special."
"I can’t control what reports," Moser continued. "I can’t control what is said about rumors about jobs. But I can say, unequivocally, that’s a false report saying I pursued it. Unequivocally. And nor do I want to. I’m home. I’m home. I left home to be at home. Does anybody want to win and wish the results were faster? Of course, I do. But they’re going to come. They’re going to come."
The Sooners return to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Kansas State.
