Sometimes, even watching everything closely, it’s hard to see what’s happening. Or, perhaps, why it’s happening.
Such was the case for Oklahoma Saturday morning and afternoon against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Unable to shake the Cyclones for the vast majority of the game, the Sooners eventually pulled away over the final eight minutes to prevail 79-72.
Forward Brady Manek, back in the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 6 at Baylor, a span in which he fought the effects and after-effects of the coronavirus, enjoyed one of those games that can be hard to spot.
He did not score in double figures. He hit only one 3-pointer.
He grabbed a bunch of rebounds, yet even after pulling down season-high tying nine in the first half alone, OU led by just four points.
The game’s final tie wasn’t broken until 7:05 remained and though Manek returned to the court for the final 8:26, he scored just two points the rest of the game.
How could he have been OU’s prime mover?
The Sooners likely don't win without Austin Reaves’ 16 points and eight assists and it was Elijah Harkless whose 19 points led the Sooners, but Manek was still that catalyst.
“I’ve kind of gotten into the swing of things, kind of found my role,” Manek said. “We’ve got a lot of scorers on this team and it doesn’t need me to put up 20 a night.”
What he did was finish with a career-high tying 15 rebounds, while dishing a career-high tying four assists and, though he hardly seemed a part of OU’s offensive production, he was an efficient scorer, nonetheless, hitting 4 of 7 shots on the way to nine points.
Yet, the ultimate proof of his effectiveness went well beyond those career-high non-scoring numbers.
When he re-entered to stay, 8:26 remained and the game was tied 58-58.
Over the 24 minutes he’d played up to that point, OU had outscored Iowa State by 14 points, while the Cyclones had outscored the Sooners by 14 over the eight minutes he had sat.
“Today is a good, maybe, starting point with regards to how [he can be] most effective in a ball game, …” said OU coach Lon Kruger, clearly happy with the Harrah senior. “Brady was great in every way.”
When the Sooners went into the half leading 40-36, Manek was already plus 13 for his time on the court.
He got there by grabbing what seemed like every rebound, which shut down the Cyclones’ second-chance opportunities.
He also got the best of Iowa State post Solomon Young, who at 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, is an inch shorter than Manek — maybe — but about 25 pounds heavier.
Young scored 12 points on 6 of 16 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, 10 fewer than the guy he was battling most of the game.
“I knew I needed to play well inside today,” Manek said.
Over that final 8:26, Manek grabbed his last four rebounds, nabbed his only steal and scored a single basket, OU’s last field goal on an alley-oop from Reaves … and OU outscored Iowa State 21-14.
Reaves, who grabbed eight rebounds to go with his points and assists, back after missing two games to COVID contact tracing, finished plus 18 over his 36 minutes.
Harkless, who had eight rebounds to go with his points, finished minus 3 over his 32 minutes. Manek, who also played 32 minutes, finished plus 21.
The Cyclones (2-11, 0-8 Big 12) hung close by canning 16 of 31 3-point attempts. Nasir Bolton made five of them and led Iowa State with 21 points.
The ninth-ranked Sooners (12-5, 7-4) responded by struggling from beyond the 3-point arc (6 of 19) but shot well overall, hitting 54.7 percent (29 of 53) from the field.
And, when Brady Manek was in the game, everything went great.
