Yul Moldauer, of the United States, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics men’s apparatus final Sunday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

NORMAN — In his final event, Yul Moldauer definitely made his mark.

The former Sooner gymnast placed sixth in the Men’s Floor Final, finishing with a score of 13.533 to cap off his first Olympic games.

Moldeaur also performed well in other individual events, finishing 19th in the Men’s Individual All-Around, 17th in the Men’s Pommel Horse and 22nd in the Men’s Rings.

Moldeaur and the U.S. Olympic team finished 5th in Men’s Artistic Team All-Around.

It’s a great accomplishment for Moldauer after clinching a spot in the Olympic games with great performances in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Moldauer was a member of the OU Men’s Gymnastics team that won the 2018 national championship.

Former OU softball players lead Mexico to fourth place: After three tough loses to start their Olympic campaign, former OU softball players Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero helped lead Mexico to a spot in the Bronze medal game with two straight wins.

However, they fell just short, losing to Canada 3-2.

Romero recorded both of Mexico’s hits in the Bronze medal game, while Mendes recorded one hit.

Mexico defeated Italy 5-0 and Australia 4-1 to earn its spot against Canada. Over that stretch, Romero recorded two hits, one run and one RBI, while Mendes recorded two hits and one run.

Abraham Ancer finishes 14th in Men’s Individual Golf competition: Ancer crept up the leaderboards after finishing 20th in Round one to earn a top-15 finish.

The former OU golfer also sat at 20th after Round 2 before leaping up to 11th in Round 3, shooting five under par in the round. Ancer shot -3 in the fourth and final round, earning him the 14th spot with a -12 score.

Ancer earned a spot on the PGA Tour last month.

