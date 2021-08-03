NORMAN — In his final event, Yul Moldauer definitely made his mark.
The former Sooner gymnast placed sixth in the Men’s Floor Final, finishing with a score of 13.533 to cap off his first Olympic games.
Moldeaur also performed well in other individual events, finishing 19th in the Men’s Individual All-Around, 17th in the Men’s Pommel Horse and 22nd in the Men’s Rings.
Moldeaur and the U.S. Olympic team finished 5th in Men’s Artistic Team All-Around.
It’s a great accomplishment for Moldauer after clinching a spot in the Olympic games with great performances in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Moldauer was a member of the OU Men’s Gymnastics team that won the 2018 national championship.
• Former OU softball players lead Mexico to fourth place: After three tough loses to start their Olympic campaign, former OU softball players Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero helped lead Mexico to a spot in the Bronze medal game with two straight wins.
However, they fell just short, losing to Canada 3-2.
Romero recorded both of Mexico’s hits in the Bronze medal game, while Mendes recorded one hit.
Mexico defeated Italy 5-0 and Australia 4-1 to earn its spot against Canada. Over that stretch, Romero recorded two hits, one run and one RBI, while Mendes recorded two hits and one run.
• Abraham Ancer finishes 14th in Men’s Individual Golf competition: Ancer crept up the leaderboards after finishing 20th in Round one to earn a top-15 finish.
The former OU golfer also sat at 20th after Round 2 before leaping up to 11th in Round 3, shooting five under par in the round. Ancer shot -3 in the fourth and final round, earning him the 14th spot with a -12 score.
Ancer earned a spot on the PGA Tour last month.