The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association remains hopeful its state basketball tournaments and spring sports schedules will resume.
The OSSAA released a statement Tuesday afternoon that it’s “carefully monitoring” the spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the process.
The OSSAA plans to provide its next update to its member schools no later than March 23. It affirmed its programs should not engage in any activities through April 6, however, in cooperation with the State Department of Education’s temporary closure of all schools.
“Based on the action of the State Department of Education, the OSSAA is requiring that during this time all school personnel, including certified, adjunct or volunteer coaches are prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving secondary students; no practice, instruction, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel is permitted,” the OSSAA said in a statement. “School facilities will be closed until April 6, 2020 at which time the situation will be reevaluated.”
The OSSAA maintains it’s making efforts to reschedule its state basketball tournaments in Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. It’s unclear when and where a rescheduled tournament would take place.
The OSSAA also reports it intends to continue spring sports but could alter schedules.
