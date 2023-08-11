University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Friday that OU has secured Houston and Maine as its final two 2024 football opponents.
The Sooners will host both teams at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, giving Oklahoma seven home games for just the seventh time in program history.
The contest against Houston, which joined the Big 12 Conference on July 1, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, and is part of a home-and-home series, with OU slated to play at Houston's TDECU Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. The date for the Sooners' 2024 game against Maine will be determined once OU's inaugural SEC schedule is finalized.
“We're excited to add Houston and Maine to our 2024 schedule,” said Castiglione. “We always strive to schedule non-conference opponents in a manner that positions us for success and creates a fun environment for fans. It was always going to be a challenge to find two programs at this late stage that had open dates, but we're happy with the result of that process and are thrilled to give our fans seven home games in 2024. A big thank-you to Houston athletics director Chris Pezman and Maine AD Jude Killy for their cooperation, and, in Maine's case, its willingness to be flexible on a game date.”
While OU and Maine have never played each other in football, the Sooners have beaten Houston three times in their four meetings. OU's victories over the Cougars came in 1981 (40-14 in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas), 2004 (63-13 in Norman; OU was ranked No. 2) and 2019 (49-31 in Norman; OU was ranked No. 4). No. 15 Houston posted a 33-23 win over the No. 3 Sooners in the 2016 season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston.
OU's other two 2024 non-conference opponents are Temple (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept. 14), both in Norman. The Sooners' 2024 SEC schedule will feature home games against Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee, road contests against Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss, and the annual Red River Rivalry game against Texas in Dallas (OU will be the designated home team).
Fans are encouraged to purchase 2023 season tickets to make sure they are locked in for 2024 season tickets. For season ticket information or to buy tickets, visit www.SoonerSports.com/tickets or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424 or outickets@ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.