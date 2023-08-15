The University of Oklahoma announced its 2023-24 men's basketball non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
The Sooners welcome nine opponents to Norman, including eight games at Lloyd Noble Center and a single contest against Arkansas - Pine Bluff at historic McCasland Field House. In addition to its home contests, OU will compete in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif., Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa and Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
Oklahoma opens the regular season on Monday, Nov. 6 against Central Michigan and continues its homestand to open the season with a Friday, Nov. 10 clash against Mississippi Valley State. OU welcomes Texas State and UTRGV to Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 17, respectively. The Sooners are 8-0 all-time against MVSU and UTRGV.
After the four-game stretch at LNC, OU will play two games against either Iowa, Seton Hall or USC in the Rady Children's Invitational at LionTree Arena on Nov. 23-24. The Sooners are a combined 12-9 against the Hawkeyes, Pirates and Trojans.
Oklahoma returns to Norman for a throwback clash against Arkansas – Pine Bluff at McCasland Field House on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Sooners played their last regular season game in McCasland during the 2012-13 slate, earning a 72-42 victory against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Prior to its matchup against the Islanders, OU had not played a regular season contest in the field house since March 5, 1975. Oklahoma's record in the OU Field House, which was home to the Sooners' basketball team from 1928-1975, stands at 320-153 (.677).
The Sooners welcome Providence to Lloyd Noble Center for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and travel to Tulsa for the Crimson & Cardinal Classic against Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 9. The two future SEC foes have split the previous two outings in the Classic with Oklahoma earning an 88-66 victory in the 2021 contest and the Razorbacks evening the series with an 88-78 win in 2022.
OU hosts Green Bay on Saturday, Dec. 16, marking the second time in program history the two schools have met.
Oklahoma and North Carolina will clash on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. OU won the first-ever Jumpman Invite contest, beating Florida 62-53 last season.
After a brief holiday break, the Sooners host Central Arkansas and Monmouth on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 31, respectively, to close out the non-conference slate. OU has won all three meetings against UCA, including an 87-66 victory during the 2022-23 slate.
Oklahoma's complete schedule, with conference games, tip times and TV information, will be revealed at a later date.
To purchase season tickets or for more information, visit SoonerSports.com/tickets or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424. The Sooners' contest against Arkansas – Pine Bluff is not included in the season ticket package.
