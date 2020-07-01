Oklahoma's athletics department announced budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday evening.
OU will implement approximately $13.7 million in budget cuts, starting with the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a release.
The initial cuts will affect controllable operating expenses. OU also announced a 10% salary reduction to all athletics department employees that make $1 million or more per year.
"All of us understand that a number of circumstances will unfold in the weeks ahead," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione in a statement. "Our staff continues to monitor our expense and income projections closely and we'll take other actions, as necessary."
The department will attempt to mitigate the budget cuts’ impact on its student-athletes. Financial aid and services, including accommodations for extended eligibility, afforded to student-athletes will be protected, per the release.
