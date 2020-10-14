Over the coming years, Oklahoma will become a busier destination for NCAA regional events.
Already, presuming an ongoing or new pandemic does not arrive, the Sooners remain the host institution of the annual Women’s College World Series, held at the Hall of Fame Stadium complex in Oklahoma City.
Additionally, OU’s athletics department was already set to play host to the 2022 men’s gymnastics championships.
Now, given Wednesday evening’s announcement by the university, the Sooners will also play host to an NCAA men’s golf regional in 2023, an NCAA women’s golf regional in 2025 and an NCAA women’s gymnastics regional in 2023.
The Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club has hosted both men’s and women’s regionals in the past and is currently ranked No. 6 among Golfweek’s “Best Campus Courses.”
“We value our golf course as a championship venue,” OU men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl said, “and we’re thrilled that the NCAA continues to view Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club the same way.”
The Sooner course last hosted a men’s regional in 2018 and a women’s regional in 2019.
The 2023 gymnastics season will mark the sixth time a women’s regional has come to Norman.
“It’s always an honor to host postseason championships,” said Sooner women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, whose program has claimed four national championships since 2014 and was robbed the chance of winning a fifth when NCAA winter and spring championships were canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Added Kindler, “I know our team will be pumped.”
