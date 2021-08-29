When Tavion Vaughns verbally committed to play baseball for Oklahoma, he was excited to play in the Big 12.
He committed to the Sooners back in August 2020, long before there was speculation the university would solidify its departure from the conference.
So when Oklahoma, along with Texas, voted to join the Southeastern Conference last month, Vaughns’ commitment to Oklahoma didn’t change.
“I was excited,” Vaughns said. “I’m a person who likes competition. I think that’ll be a great thing for us, just seeing different competition. Mind you, the Big 12 has a lot of competition, too, but the SEC is top-tier, as well. I think it’ll be fun.”
The move is slated to become official in 2025, and even if it happens before then, Vaughns will likely be among the group of OU athletes to play in both the Big 12 and SEC.
Playing at least part of his career in the Big 12 is appealing to Vaughns, too. The conference tournament will be played at Globe Life Field through 2024, the stadium of his favorite major league team, the Texas Rangers.
Playing in the SEC could have its own advantages.
The SEC has won three of the last four baseball national championships, and has the top three teams in college baseball heading into the spring, per the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index rankings.
“Honestly, I think it would be cool if [the move] happened kind of early, as soon as I stepped on campus,” Vaughns said. “I like competition, I like testing myself and seeing what I can do.”
Regardless, Vaughns is excited about joining the Sooner program next fall.
He began playing baseball and basketball, but found a passion for baseball as a 3-year-old. His mom played softball in high school and helped push him towards a career in baseball.
“She was really good at softball, so she just put a bat in my hand and it just took off from there,” Vaughns said.
His mom didn’t just push him towards baseball, she helped him grow his game. Vaughns remembers feeling frustrated early in his playing career, finding it hard to consistently get on base.
“I wanted to quit because I couldn’t hit it [at times], so it was a struggle,” he said. “My mom, she made me go to lessons and stuff like that, and I started to see my power and what I could do. So being able to hit the ball far and hard, it was kind of like a wow factor for me.”
Those lessons helped him eventually become a standout offensive player and center fielder. Last season with Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, he posted a .512 batting average and a .548 on-base percentage.
So when it was time to decide on where he’d play in college, he narrowed his choices to two teams: OU and TCU.
As a Texas native, TCU had always been Vaughns’ dream school. But he found a connection to Norman and to OU baseball coach Skip Johnson and decided to commit to Oklahoma.
“It’s always been a cool sports town to me. The coaching staff was amazing, facilities were amazing,” Vaughns said. “Everything about OU makes you feel like home.”
Even though he’s already committed to OU, he still puts pressure on himself to perform. Heading into his senior season, there’s still things he wants to accomplish in high school.
“This is my last year, so I’m really focused on having fun and playing well and being a better leader,” Vaughns said. “That’s really my main goal is really just to have fun and just make sure my teammates are having fun, as well.”