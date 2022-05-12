Oklahoma’s win against TCU last Sunday was significant in more ways than one.
That win gave the Sooners their second of the weekend against TCU, marking their fourth conference series win of the season. It also propelled them up the Big 12 standings, as the Sooners leapfrogged West Virginia for fourth place.
It also improved the Sooners’ win total to 29, giving them two more victories than last season’s 27-win campaign.
With seven more games, including two more conference series, left to go, the Sooners are likely to surpass 30 wins and improve on that difference between the two seasons.
Before the season, OU coach Skip Johnson said the team culture was better than it’s ever been. and Johnson believes the team’s overall attitude has been a key part of the Sooners’ improvement.
“There’s a lot of differences [in] their attitude versus last year,” Johnson said during his media availability Thursday. “[We’re throwing] more strikes… We’re more athletic, more dynamic in certain areas. That’s as much as what I see.
“But it goes with your attitude as much as anything. I think they’ve been really good, really resilient with each other. [They’re] picking each other up in the clubhouse, which is great to see.”
That resiliency and attitude has been on display all season.
After a tough home loss to Lamar back in April, the Sooners followed it up with five straight wins, including a three-game sweep of Kansas in Lawrence. More recently, the Sooners’ two wins over TCU last weekend ended a three-game losing streak, which included the first game of the series.
That resiliency, redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway said, comes from better camaraderie on the team.
“I think a big part of last year’s team compared to this year’s team is there were too many guys that weren’t bought in,” Tredaway said. “They were kind of on their own program, kind of thinking about themselves and their own futures, which is not a bad thing to do, but for what we’re trying to achieve [in being] a successful baseball team, it wasn’t the right mindset to have and we just had too many of those guys.
“This year, it’s practically a new team and we were able to kind of start fresh with what Skip and this coaching staff was trying to start with their culture. The guys that stayed are the guys that were bought in, that were already ready to go… We’re all like brothers now. We just met each other this year, but we’re this close. So I think that’s really special. It’s been a big part of our success.”
The improved attitude hasn’t just led to more wins. It’s also given the Sooners a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament, which they didn’t do last season.
The Sooners are ranked No. 24 in the latest Baseball America poll and are currently ranked No. 31 in the NCAA’s rating percentage index, which looks to rank teams based on strength of schedule. Baseball America also projects OU to comfortably make the NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners could even finish the regular atop the Big 12 standings if a few things break their way, as they’re just two games back of first place Oklahoma State. Hosting an NCAA regional isn’t out of the picture, either, if the Sooners play well in the Big 12 Tournament later this month.
They can make strides toward those goals this weekend, when the Sooners host West Virginia in their final home conference series of the season. The Sooners could potentially jump Texas Tech in the standings this weekend, as the two teams have the same conference record of 11-7.
For Tredaway, the main priority is staying focused.
“The best thing about this coaching staff is that they’re really good about making us take each day at a time,” Tredaway said. “We don’t really get ahead of ourselves, but they always put that in the back of our mind that this is something that we can achieve and it gets that goal or that mindset in our heads.
“We’ve been playing well. We’ve got a little momentum going so if we can just continue that, we have a really good chance of doing it.”