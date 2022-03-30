With the bases fully loaded, and the winning run on third, all Sebastian Orduno needed to do was get on base.
Facing a full count, Orduno remained patient. As the final pitch came, Orduno didn’t swing and the pitch went way outside.
It was ruled a ball, walking Orduno and bringing Mason Lowe home to give the Sooners the 7-6 win over Oklahoma State at ONEOK field in Tulsa.
“We just kept persevering, coming back and doing our thing,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “Javier (Ramos) was the unsung hero coming in and calming the storm. It was really a special time for him because these guys take pride in what they do. These guys are from Oklahoma. Every game is a big game for us, it doesn’t matter if it’s Tuesday, Friday or Saturday. You have to try to win all of them.”
The Cowboys took an early lead with four runs in the top of the second inning, but the Sooners responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit. But heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Cowboys led 6-5.
The Sooners did just enough, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
Cade Horton led the way with two runs and an RBI. Blake Robertson and Tanner Tredaway each recorded two hits. Horton earned the win on the mound, pitching one inning while recording one strikeout.
The Sooners will be back in action against Texas for a three-game series in Arlington this weekend. The first game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.