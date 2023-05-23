Brothers Braden and Easton Carmichael only get one season to play together on the Oklahoma baseball team.
A special season from both players was made even more special on Tuesday, as each were voted onto the Big 12’s all-conference teams by league coaches. Braden earned a place on the All-Big 12 First Team, while Easton was named to the All-Freshman team.
The Sooners had eight players earn all-conference selections, which is voted on by coaches who are not allowed to pick their own players. Dakota Harris (infield), Anthony Mackenzie (infield), Bryce Madron (outfield), Kendall Pettis (outfield), John Spikerman (outfield) and James Hitt (pitcher) were named honorable mentions.
The defending Big 12 tournament champions return to Arlington, Tex. as a No. 7 seed starting with a rematch with second-seeded Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
The Sooners have won one of four meetings with the Cowboys this season. In their lone win, Braden was a key part of the team’s success.
The redshirt senior went all nine innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts. It was Braden’s first complete game and just the fourth time in his career he’s thrown seven innings or more.
On Monday, Braden was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys.
The lefty is 7-0 on the season with a 3.25 ERA and has struck out 57 batters with 12 walks.
Hitt gives the Sooners another reliable starter going into the tournament with a 4.45 ERA and a 5-1 record on the mound. Outside of those two, the Sooners have struggled to find consistency this season.
The Sooners have walked 253 batters this season and have a team ERA of 5.86, both of which rank seventh in the conference this season.
The Cowboys secured a share of the Big 12 regular season title with last weekend’s Bedlam series win. They enter the postseason ranked second in the conference in team batting average (.307) and first in home runs (99).
Oklahoma State has three players with double-digit home runs on the year — Roc Riggio (17), Nolan Schubart (15) and David Mendham (13).
The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the winner of No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 3 West Virginia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Bedlam loser will face elimination against the loser of that same matchup on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
The Sooners will be vying to become one of 64 teams selected to move on to regional play. At 30-24 overall, they’re currently ranked 36th in RPI.
All seven teams at the Big 12 tournament have an RPI inside the top-50.
