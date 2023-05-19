Coming off Thursday night’s Bedlam series opening loss to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma badly needed to reverse its fortune.
One win over their intrastate rival might keep the Sooners in line to sneak into NCAA regional play. Two might put them in it independent of what happens at next week’s Big 12 tournament.
OU reversed its fortune.
Sort of historically at that.
Behind the program’s first complete game from a pitcher since the 12th outing of the coronavirus interrupted 2020 season, Braden Carmichael’s 96-pitch, four-hit, masterpiece made certain the Sooners prevailed.
Getting two runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh, OU claimed a 5-0 victory with one regular-season game remaining: today’s 4 p.m. first-pitch rubber game, back at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners will be aiming to win their second Bedlam series since 2021, but just their third since 2016.
Carmichael made use of a heavy wind blowing in from left field, getting 17 of his outs on fly balls or popups, including seven of his last nine.
After seven innings, he’d thrown 72 pitches, but it wasn’t until he’d thrown eight, when he heard associate head coach Reggie Willits’ son say “80” that he realized just how efficiently he’d been pitching.
“I was like, ‘Dude, what are we doing,’” Carmichael said. “… I knew it was probably pretty low because I was feeling all right.”
He pleased his skipper.
“He was really outstanding,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I thought his presence was really good from the first pitch on. He established the strike zone, made some really quality pitches.”
Braden’s brother, Easton, who was also his catcher, knew Braden was on his game, too.
“By the third inning,” he said, “I was like, ‘All right, he’s grooving.’”
What Braden did was throw strike after strike after strike after strike.
He finished with five strikeouts, no walks and only twice was even within a pitch of walking a batter, in the sixth inning against OSU leadoff hitter Zach Erhard and in the ninth against three-hole hitter Carson Benge.
It took six pitches for him to retire OSU’s final batter, Chase Adkison, all of them strikes: two swings and misses, three foul balls and finally a pop out to right field.
Three innings in, the game looked like it might be a pitcher’s dual from both sides, OSU starter Juaron Watts-Brown having an easy time of it, too.
That all changed when Dakota Harris fired a one-out fourth-inning single up the middle.
Though Harris has stolen only four bases all season, Watts-Brown paid an inordinate amount of attention to him, throwing to first base to keep him close five times as he struck out Kendal Pettis and walked John Spikerman.
Next up, Easton Carmichael took advantage, doubling down the left-field line and putting OU on top 2-0.
One inning later, Anthony Mackenzie’s triple, following a walk to Wallace Clark, made it 3-0, before Mackenzie came home on a wild pitch.
The two teams combined on 12 hits, the Sooners doubling up the Cowboys 8-4.
No Cowboy finished with more than one hit. Pettis and Spikerman each had two for the Sooners.
OU moved to 30-23 and 11-12 against Big 12 Conference foes.
]OSU fell to 36-16 and 14-9. They’ve got one more to play.
