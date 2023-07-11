Oklahoma shortstop Dakota Harris was taken on the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft as the 335th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Harris transfered to Oklahoma from Polk State College and started 46 games for the Sooners last season as a junior. The Florida native batted .328 at the plate, which led the team and had 48 RBI with seven home runs.
It was the first year since 2011 that Oklahoma hasn’t had at least one player taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft and the first year since 2009 that it didn’t have multiple players taken.
Harris was selected in the 11th round, becoming the program’s 296th all-time draft pick. He was named defensive player of the year and won the Rawlings Gold Glove in 2022 at Polk State College.
