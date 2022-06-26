OMAHA, Neb. — After struggling on both sides of the ball in a Game 1 loss to Ole Miss in the Men’s College World Series, Oklahoma simply needed a spark in Sunday’s Game 2.
They just needed someone to step up.
Within just a few pitches, it became clear that redshirt freshman Cade Horton was the guy to do it.
The Norman native got the start on the mound and immediately went to work. It took Horton just eight pitches to retire all three of the Rebels’ batters in the first inning. In the second inning, he surrendered his first hit but immediately responded with three consecutive strikeouts.
He kept dealing, breaking the MCWS record with 13 strikeouts while surrendering just four hits and two runs. But it wasn’t enough, as a late Ole Miss rally ended the Sooners season in a 4-2 loss.
The loss wasn’t from a lack of effort on Horton’s part.
Horton crossed the 100-pitch threshold in the seventh inning after striking out all three Ole Miss batters. It was crucial after the Sooners scored two runs in the top of the frame to take a one-run lead.
The tough part for OU coach Skip Johnson came in the eighth inning. After the Sooners’ offense failed to score in the top of the frame, Johnson opted to put Horton back on the mound.
“He wanted to go back out that inning, and I said one guy gets [a hit], we're going to go to Trevin [Michael],” Johnson said. “You could see him on the mound. That's what you want out of a young man. Sooner or later, we as coaches and as pitching coach as I am, I got to take the ball out of his hand because he's going to go until he can't go anymore. That's in his DNA. He's going to battle you.”
Horton struck out the first batter but surrendered a single on the next pitch, and Johnson turned to the Sooners' closer, Trevin Michael.
Michael, who had been a key part of the Sooners’ pitching rotation, struggled to contain the Rebels batters, as Ole Miss rattled off three runs to close the inning and seal the win.
Amid the celebration after the game, Ole Miss redshirt sophomore TJ McCants and assistant coach Carl Lafferty found Horton to congratulate him.
“They just told me good job, and they said I did a hell of a job,” Horton said. “I have a lot of respect for those guys, and they did a great job.”
While the Sooners fell just short, Horton’s performance capped off what was a stellar season.
After missing all of last season due to Tommy Johns surgery, the Norman High School graduate started the season at third base. He became a regular part of the Sooners’ pitching rotation following their three-game series with Oklahoma State in April, eventually becoming the second starter.
He came on strong during the postseason, including an 11-strikeout performance in the Sooners’ Round 2 MCWS win over Notre Dame Sunday. He threw nine strikeouts or more in each of his last five starts.
But for Horton, the biggest takeaway from the Sooners’ season was the chemistry.
“This team is second to none,” Horton said. “I'll remember these guys for the rest of my life. It's a close-knit group in there."
Horton’s performance has even propelled his draft stock. Some MLB draft experts suggest Horton would be highly coveted if he forgoes his remaining college eligibility and declares for the draft, with some projecting him as high as a first or second round pick.
“I still don't think he's a finished product,” Johnson said. “He's really good. I get it. But he's got poise. He's got demeanor. He's regurgitating everything that we talk about — one pitch at a time, going to releases, taking deep breaths, staying in his routines.
"He's talking like a guy that's a professional, and he's still got a lot to grow in that area. And I'm so proud of him.”
But Horton's focus postgame was on getting back to Omaha.
"We'll be back. I know that because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball."
Horton finished the season with a 5.24 ERA, recording 64 strikeouts and surrendering 30 runs in 54 innings pitched.