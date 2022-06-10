The workload starting pitcher Jake Bennett has endured over the past week can be summed up like so: 245 pitches, 14.2 innings.
It includes starting two games and closing another.
Despite a taxing workload, Bennett refuses to admit fatigue and is willing to do whatever it takes to win another game this weekend.
“Arm’s feeling good, recovering well, and hoping I’m ready to go in Omaha,” said Bennett after the game.
The significant effort from Oklahoma’s ace — matched with the Oklahoma bats heating up — has brought the school one win away from making their first College World Series appearance since 2010. Despite almost blowing a five-run lead, Oklahoma was able to get just enough hitting and pitching to squeak out a Game 1 win in the best-of-three Super Regionals series Friday at Virginia Tech.
“Our offense took over, let [Bennett] settle in and make one quality pitch at a time,” said head coach Skip Johnson.
Oklahoma was able to match the weather back home and came out hot, scoring three runs in the first two innings off singles from Blake Robertson and Kendall Pettis — who collected a combined three RBIs in the game. The team added a pair of additional runs in the top of the sixth inning with Brett Squires and Pettis singles to expand their lead 5-0.
Outside of that, Oklahoma didn’t do much in cashing in their 12 hits and two walks as the offense dried up after the first two innings. Peyton Graham and the bottom three hitters — Jackson Nicklaus, Squires and Pettis — each led the way with two hits.
It looked like Bennett had the game under cruise control entering the bottom of the sixth inning with a five-run lead, until an error from Roberston allowed Cade Hunter to get on first base. Two batters later, a Carson Jones homer cut Oklahoma’s lead to just three runs.
That lead was cut to just two runs an inning later off of a Jack Hurley two-run home run.
Bennett didn’t give up any additional damage and left in the seventh inning. He cleared the way for closer Trevin Michael to come in and shut down the last two.
Michael was able to calm things down as he struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning — he closed the bottom of the ninth inning in just 10 pitches.
While winning Game 1 was exciting and puts Oklahoma just one more win away from being one of the remaining eight teams left in the country, Pettis said the team isn’t looking too far into the future and will continue to stay in the moment.
The Sooners play Game 2 just 18 hours after Game 1’s end. They’ll try to avoid getting too high or too low on the results of the first two games with the goal of advancing to the College World Series.
“We’re not really trying to focus on Omaha. We’re just focused on tomorrow,” said Pettis.