Peyton Graham was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 First Team, and that’s where he ended up at the end of the regular season.
Graham, along with teammate Jake Bennett, was named to the All-Big 12 First Team Tuesday after leading the Sooners’ offense all season, improving on his second team selection in 2021.
Graham is first on the team in home runs (14), triples (4), RBIs (53), runs (61) and stolen bases (27). He also batted .335 during the regular season.
Bennett has been consistent for the Sooners on the mound, recording a 6-3 record as a starting pitcher and 3.83 ERA in 14 starts. He’s pitched 82.1 innings this season, striking out 91 batters and walking only 16.
Blake Robertson’s immediate impact as a transfer was rewarded as well, as he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He was also named to the All-Big 12 Second team, along with Tanner Tredaway and Trevin Michael.
Robertson has recorded 51 runs and 43 RBIs, adding 22 doubles and 66 walks while posing a .362 batting average and a .544 on-base percentage. He also reached base for 35 straight games during the regular season, which was the longest in Big 12 play this season.
Wallace Clark, Jackson Nicklaus and Norman native Cade Horton were also named to the Big 12-All Freshmen team. The Sooners’ three selections tied for most in the league with Texas Tech.
The Sooners finished with eight players earning All-Big 12 honors.