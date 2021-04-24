Perhaps coach Skip Johnson’s Sooner baseball team can still catch fire when it steps back into Big 12 Conference play.
Not that it can be expected after what happened Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park, where Georgia Southern came into Norman and swept a doubleheader from a Sooner team that had enough pitching to win, but not nearly enough hitting.
The plate and batter’s box have been Oklahoma’s strength this season, but not Saturday as the Eagles handed the Sooners a 4-1 loss followed by a 3-2 loss.
The Sooners were limited to four hits in the opener and only scored on catcher Jimmy Crooks solo home run in the second inning.
In the finisher, OU racked up nine hits but could only push the two runs across, leaving 12 runners stranded on the basepaths.
The losses dropped OU to 19-19 overall, while Georgia Southern improved to 24-14.
Jake Bennett took the first start on the mound for OU, allowing six hits and all four runs — two earned — over five innings in which he struck out five and walked one.
Four Sooner relievers — Jaret Godman, Ledgend Smith, Carson Carter, Christian Ruebeck — allowed a single hit and no runs over four combined innings.
Wyatt Olds started the second game and was effective, giving up four hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Luke Taggart took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, over 2 1/3 innings.
OU led the second game 1-0 early and scored once in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 2-2.
The Sooner RBIs belonged to Brandon Zaragoza, with a second-inning double and Taylor Tredaway, with a sixth-inning double.
Back-to-back ninth-inning doubles from Matt Anderson and Parker Diederer, the Eagles eight- and nine-hole hitters, gave Georgia Southern its sweep.
The same two teams are back at it at 1 p.m. today.
