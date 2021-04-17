Oklahoma went all in with its starting pitching on Saturday, hoping to sweep a doubleheader inside Kansas State’s Tointon Family Stadium.
Because Sooner closer Jason Ruffcorn left the bases loaded in bottom of the ninth inning of the nightcap, at least one of the two games went OU’s way.
In all, the Sooners fell 3-2 in 10 innings in the opener and prevailed 6-4 in the nightcap.
Two tight games, OU could easily have swept or, had Ruffcorn yielded an extra-base hit at the end of the day, rather the striking out Wildcat cleanup hitter Dylan Phillips, lost both.
As is, entering today’s 1 p.m. rubber game, the Sooners are 19-16 overall and 4-7 against Big 12 Conference opponents. The Wildcats are 20-15 and 3-8.
The series was supposed to begin Friday, yet inclement weather postponed it until Saturday.
Given that, OU coach Skip Johnson opted to go with typical Saturday starter Jake Bennett in the first game and, when he decided Bennett needed relieving, rather than go to a reliever, he brought in typical Friday night starter Wyatt Olds.
Bennett allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings, before Olds came in and dominated, eventually throwing 5 1/3 frames, coming out with two outs in the 10th inning and a runner at second base. The last batter he faced, KSU three-hole hitter Nick Goodwin, lined out.
At that point, Johnson brought Ledgend Smith to the mound, who gave up a full-count single to Phillips that brought home the game-winning run in the form of Blake Burrows, who’d singled off Olds (3-3), making the Sooner pitcher a tough-luck loser on a day he pitched very well.
Typical Sunday starter Braden Carmichael started the second game for the Sooners and, though he gave up four fourth-inning runs, the Sooners never trailed having plated three in both the first and fourth innings.
Carson Carter (2-0) was the middle man, handing the ball to Rufforn in the eighth inning after throwing three stellar frames in which he struck out three, allowed two hits and walked nobody.
Peyton Graham swung the big bat for the Sooners in the last game, going 2 for 4 with a home run, driving in two. Jace Bohrofen went 1 for 2 and drove in two.
The Sooners put together only four hits in the opener. Tyler Hardman and Brett Squires each had one of them and each drove in a run.
