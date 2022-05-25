ARLINGTON, Tex. — Peyton Graham’s grand slam gave Oklahoma the cushion it needed to walk away with a 6-4 win in its opening game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday.
The Sooners led by as many as six runs before West Virginia slowly chipped away at the lead in the final two innings. A pair of walks helped the Sooners load up the bases with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
John Spikerman stepped up and drove in the opening run of the day on a single into short centerfield.
With the bases still loaded, Graham blasted a 1-0 pitch over the centerfield wall to extend the team’s lead to 5-0. It was the redshirt sophomore’s 15 home run of the season.
The Sooners have now played 10 games at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark, and Graham has had a home run in four of those games.
“The ball’s pretty easy to see here,” Graham said about his success in the stadium. “The lights are great, so you get to see the ball for a long time, especially with that big drop-back in the background. It’s pretty nice here.”
Tanner Tredaway was a perfect four-for-four at the plate, including an RBI-single to right centerfield in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Sooners never had another multi-hit inning outside of a four-hit, five run second inning.
Spikerman and Tredaway accounted for seven of the team’s nine hits. Spikerman went three for four at the plate with an RBI. In the bottom of the fifth, the freshman laid down a bunt and appeared to beat out the throw, but he collided with the glove of West Viriginia first baseman Grant Hussey, and was called out on the play.
It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season and the second time he’s had at least three hits. The game continues an impressive stretch for the freshman after missing games earlier in the season due to injury.
“The biggest thing for me is hitting good pitches,” Spikerman said. “This last month I’ve really zoned-in and have been able to do a good job at the plate.”
Carson Atwood got his first career start in the tournament opener, allowing one hit and no runs in three innings pitched. Carter Campbell and Chazz Martinez pitched the next five innings with Nicholas Andrews and Trevin Michael pitching in the ninth.
The Mountaineers got their first run of the day in the top of the eighth inning on a wild pitch by Martinez with the bases loaded. In the top of the ninth, Grant Hussey hit a solo home run just over the right field wall and J.J. Wetherholt hit a two-run shot to bring the score within two runs with two outs.
Trevin Michael came in and struck out the final batter to secure the Sooners’ win.
“He started last year so we weren’t really questioning whether he could do it or not,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said about starting Atwood. “We knew he was going to throw strikes and be really competitive, but we needed to give the starting rotation a week’s rest. That was huge for us to be able to do that and not have to bounce those guys back early like we have the last couple of weeks.”
The Sooners’ pitching staff struck out nine batters and didn’t allow a walk in the game. West Virginia ended up finishing with more hits than Oklahoma, although five of its 10 hits came in the final two innings.
The Sooners will move on to face No. 2-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The team that wins that game is guaranteed to advance to the division finals, where they will need to win one of two games to advance to the Big 12 Championship. The loser will play again on Friday in an elimination game at 7 p.m.